Online ID verification

Uber Eats uses oneline identity verification when it hires its delivery drivers. It uses Checkout.com, which last month launched Identity Verification, for customer onboarding and identity verification such as for fintechs, property rental companies, and for online gaming. Developed on ID documents across 195 countries, the product can verify nearly every citizen in the world, it’s claimed. In beta development, it has verified ten million identities and identified one million fraudulent identities.

Uber Eats Senior Operations Manager Baptiste Foulon, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Checkout.com Identity Verification teams to take full advantage of their expertise so that we can guarantee the authenticity of every document provided and the best delivery experience for all independent delivery drivers using the Uber Eats app.”

As the product vendor says, ID fraud is evolving, as deep fakes and deceptive documents become more sophisticated. Single-frame photos can fail for ID purposes due to poor image quality; or the software isn’t keeping up with new types of fraud. Checkout.com says its uses 25 frames per second, 1000 images/flow video streaming. Using video mode on a mobile phone, customers now show an identity document and their face while the AI guides users through the process, providing live feedback on how to show document authenticity and move their face so the AI can recognise them, to combat fraud. It will also tell users if the document they are scanning is invalid, such as the wrong passport or driving licence.

Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com aid: “We deeply believe in the intersection between digital payments and online identity verification. Legacy systems requiring an appointment with a human being or limited to certain days a week are not conducive to the long-term growth of the digital economy. By utilising AI and algorithms trained on billions of data points alongside a video stream that simply requires an internet connection, we can now verify identity documents to facilitate customer onboarding and comply with KYC requirements quickly and accurately.” Businesses can direct users to an interface with their logo and branding; and onboard users 24-7, without human interaction. Camille Six, General Manager at a recruitment platform, StaffMe said: “The fact that Checkout.com Identity Verification uses live video to verify users’ face and identity document means that the process is simple, efficient, and very reliable for users. The user guidance provided by AI means that the KYC process is smooth and easy for our candidates as well”, said .

How AI and machine learning do it

Identity Verification’s AI can verify authentic identities across 3000-plus identity documents, the developers say. By moving the identity document on the video, the AI can monitor hologram and colour changes common in most documents, as well as transparency and opacity. With the user doing a series of short face movements, the AI can identify possible deep fakes or fraudulent identity documents. The platform’s time to verify from start to completion is 120 seconds for 90 per cent of users; and 70pc of identities are verified in less than 20 seconds. Identities that can not be verified in that time are passed to a human team for a review. These have been trained by customs police officers on ID document security features and the methods to assess a face match.

