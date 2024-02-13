London winter meeting

The consultancy LMS Security recently sponsored the Public Space Security (PSS) winter meeting, at the British Library in central London. The invite-only event brought together security professionals and industry people to network, share best practice and discuss the sector.

The event opened with a meet and greet lunch followed by a tour of the Library’s extensive collection and history; led by Riyaz Somani, Head of Security for the Library. Then speakers provided some thought-provoking updates on key topics. Richard Latham, as a head of security, one of the expert security witnesses to the Manchester Arena Inquiry, offered advice to security manager audience about ‘lessons learned’ and the proposed Protect Duty; which would be a legal requirement on venues to counter terrorism.

Lauren Dowdle, Security and Business Resilience Manager for London Heritage Quarter, shared the initiatives being undertaken by their Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to ensure public safety in central London. Last but not least, James Bryan – Security Design Director at LMS Security – shared an introduction into the SABRE security risk management standard from the Security Institute and BRE Group. He discussed the benefits of the scheme for both new and established facilities and how the scheme is continuing to gain traction in the built environment and in facilities.

Attendees also took home a small goody bag from the Library and LMS Security as a token of appreciation for their participation an as ever informative afternoon. The event concluded across the road at The Euston Flyer pub, where the Library and LMS Security hosted an evening reception for attendees to network and continue their discussions.

Separately, see the March print edition of Professional Security Magazine for a report on the British Library’s recovery from an autumn 2023 cyber ransomware attack (which is still affecting the Library website, online systems and services, besides some onsite services).

Photo: the Library from Euston Road before morning opening.