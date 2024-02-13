The multi-national IBM and the cyber membership association ISC2 are launching a Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate. An entry-level course, available via the Coursera platform, it’s for a career in the field. By completing a joint 12-course series, incorporating the domains from ISC2’s Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification training, candidates with no previous experience can obtain the skills and experience required for a cybersecurity specialist role in four months, it’s claimed.

ISC2 was selected by IBM. Offered as part of IBM’s portfolio of more than 200 online technology degrees and certificates on Coursera, the beginner-level certificate utilises course content from ISC2’s CC certification training, which has received more than 360,000 enrolments globally.

The new certificate covers the five CC domains, including security principles, incident response, business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DC), access controls concepts, network security and security operations. Upon joining as an ISC2 Candidate, individuals will receive free access to the CC exam. Participants will also get an IBM Digital Badge, a portfolio of projects to use for interviews and access to resources.

The firm and association describe demand for cybersecurity practitioners as never greater.

ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso says: “The cyber workforce urgently needs skilled professionals. This partnership enables aspiring professionals to demonstrate technical proficiency and build a solid foundation of skills, helping individuals to get their foot in the door with employers and kickstart their careers. For IBM and Coursera to recognise the value of our CC certification is hugely encouraging and furthers progress to help close the cybersecurity workforce gap. With a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, participants will emerge ready to face today’s cyber climate and help build a safe and secure cyber world.”

And IBM Skills Network Director and CTO, Leon Katsnelson says: “With the ever-increasing threats against critical systems and the world’s reliance on technology the demand for cybersecurity specialists is higher than ever. We are delighted to partner with ISC2 and Coursera in pursuit of our common goal of empowering aspiring cybersecurity professionals with the critical skills for success in this in-demand profession.”

ISC2 offers several courses via Coursera.