Safer Streets in Ipswich

Images of eyes have been used in many settings to deter people from dropping litter, acting anti-socially and even crime. The eyes serve to remind the viewer the presence of CCTV cameras plus the natural surveillance by members of the public.

Through the Safer Streets round four funding which Ipswich Borough Council bid for from the Home Office, signs have been installed at over 20 locations in the Suffolk town as part of a plan to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. Since starting in the summer of 2022, the project has collectively supported a 26pc reduction in targeted crimes in the town. The council says that it will continue to work with its partners Suffolk Police and Suffolk County Council to install the signage at all new CCTV installations in the town. This includes plans to install over 40 new cameras from both Safer Streets round five and Towns Deal funding.

The CCTV coverage in the town was recently credited by the police and partners as being a key part of the identification of those convicted of the murder of Raymond James Quigley.

Councillor John Cook, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and sport, says: “The new signage alongside our improved and expanded CCTV network certainly appears to have been effective. Our aim is to reduce incidences of crime, littering and antisocial behaviour. We want residents, visitors, and businesses in Ipswich to both be safe and feel safe.

“As the Safer Streets projects continue, we will continue to act positively to deter incidents and support Suffolk Police when gathering evidence to secure convictions.”

And Ipswich police Supt Andy Martin said: “The success of Safer Streets is testament to how we can jointly make the town of Ipswich a safer and more attractive place for everyone to visit. The positive impact of the continued hard work by all those that care about Ipswich is making a difference, but there is more to do, and we will continue to work tirelessly with partners and the public to strive for better to improve the town centre and catch those who impact it the most.”

Photo by Mark Rowe; public space camera on Ipswich town centre street corner, spring 2020.