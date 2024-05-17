New BSIA chair

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has appointed Martin Watson, pictured left, as its new chair at the association’s Spring Forum and Annual General Meeting.

With a background in fire, security and engineering spanning 40 years, Martin is Industry Liaison Director for BSIA members Mitie Fire & Security Systems. He’s also the chair of the Fire Industry Association (FIA), and until recently, was chair of the association’s security systems section.

Martin will take over from Simon Banks, pictured right, who was appointed chair in July 2018. That makes Simon the BSIA’s longest serving chairman in its 57-year history.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, said: “On behalf of the BSIA and its members I would like to thank our outgoing chair Simon Banks for his guidance, support and work over the last six years as we addressed many issues the BSIA were facing, and I am delighted with the progress we have made during this time in addressing those issues and truly establishing the BSIA as the recognised voice of the professional security industry.

“We look forward to working with our new chairman Martin Watson as we build on the strong foundations, we have built over the last six years and we further progress the BSIA in shaping and developing the professional security industry on behalf of our members and the wider industry.“

Simon Banks as outgoing chair said: “I am pleased to see the many achievements at BSIA over the last six years. Recent robust finances have allowed us to form the Special Project Fund that has invested £400k directly to member companies for their nominated projects and good causes. All profits from BSIA’s part-stake in Skills for Security (SfS) feed directly into this fund. SfS has also transformed from a £300K loss in 2018 to a profitable enterprise with 85 staff, delivering essential skills to our sector with 1000 apprentices live on program. I remain as Executive Chairman for Skills for Security and am excited to continue our growth with the talented team we’ve built.

“In parting from the BSIA, I would like to thank the dedicated team for their efforts; I was a reluctant Chairman, turning down the role twice before getting onboard and changing out the CEOs of both Skills for Security and BSIA, both companies were suffering extreme financial turbulence. I wish everyone well and hope to see the association evolve in sync with an ever-changing sector.”

Martin Watson said: “I am delighted to be taking over the reigns as chair of this great association and want to thank Simon, the BSIA team, the rest of the board and all our contributing members for all their hard work. It is such important work that our member companies do and the BSIA works hard to provide valuable support to them. It is an ever-changing landscape we operate in though, so we still have much to do, and I am looking forward to addressing both the opportunities and challenges our industry faces.”

Visit https://www.bsia.co.uk/leadership.