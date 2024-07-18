Servator on Merseyside

Project Servator was developed and introduced by what has become the UK official National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) and City of London Police in 2014 and is now used by police forces around the UK and indeed has been taken up overseas, for example by the Royal Gibraltar Police. Beginning in 2018, Servator officers on Merseyside have detected various crimes, been instrumental in sending fugitives back to jail and gathered vital intelligence, Merseyside Police report.

In Merseyside, first use of the tactic was at Royal Albert Dock. Since then, the deployments have been at locations including Pier Head, St George’s Hall, ACC Liverpool and most recently, Liverpool John Lennon Airport (pictured, courtesy of Merseyside Police). Deployments can also be seen in the run-up to and during large-scale events such as the annual Labour Party Conference, music festivals and city centre parades.

Sergeant Danny Cheevers is Force Coordinator for Servator at Merseyside Police. He said: “These highly visible deployments are planned to be deliberately unpredictable, with officers arriving at various locations at any time. We are supported by a range of police resources and technology, including police dogs, horses, armed officers and live-monitored CCTV.

“Additionally, our Counter Terrorism Security Advisors (CTSAs) support us in the delivery of See, Check and Notify (SCaN) training to security personnel and other staff in local businesses and venues. This free training helps staff spot suspicious activity and ensure they know what to do when encountering it.

“The assistance of our community partners and members of the public in reporting suspicious activity helps us to keep Merseyside safe for those who live, work, and visit here. Thank you to everyone who stops to speak with our officers during deployments – together, we’ve got it covered.”

Debbie Lacy-May, Head of Security at Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “Safety and security is paramount at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. We work closely with our security colleagues, government bodies and Merseyside Police to ensure that our security operation is robust. We continue to roll out SCaN training to all of our colleagues working on site and ensure a good security culture between all organisations. Project Servator is a key link between our teams and Merseyside Police helping us maintain security vigilance and focus, ensuring our airport staff and visitors remain safe.”

And Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “The partnership with Merseyside Police is invaluable and being part of the Project Servator community means we can ensure the safety of members of the public in the run up to and during events we stage in the city. From giants and Eurovision, right through to Taylor Town and Christmas Markets, our staff utilise this initiative to keep millions of visitors safe at all times.

“As one of the leading cities in the world when it comes to staging major events, this Team Liverpool approach is vital and means we can play a part in disrupting criminal activity.”

Background

Servator is a Latin word that means ‘watcher’ or ‘observer’, and the deployments use trained uniform and plain-clothes officers to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be gathering information to help them plan or prepare to commit a crime. These officers will also encourage the public, including people working in local businesses, to be extra eyes and ears, and report suspicious activity. The aim is to build a network of vigilance made up of business and community partners and the general public.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell a member of staff or a police officer. Don’t assume someone else will do it. However insignificant you think something may be, trust your instincts and report it. To report suspicious activity, call the police on 101. Suspicious, non-emergency activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or does not seem to fit in with day-to-day life. If it is an emergency, always call 999.

For guidance on how to help, including what suspicious activity to look out for, and confidential reporting visit www.gov.uk/act.