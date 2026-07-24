Synectics’ Synergy Achieves NPSA CAPSS Certification

Strengthening Cyber Assurance for Critical Infrastructure

Synectics has announced that its Synergy security and surveillance platform has been awarded Cyber Assurance of Physical Security Systems (CAPSS) certification from the UK National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), confirming that it meets the Government’s stringent cyber security standards.

The CAPSS certification independently verifies Synergy’s cyber resilience, giving customers assurance that robust cyber security is built into the platform’s development and operation.

This reinforces the platform’s suitability for deployment across critical national infrastructure (CNI), including utilities, transport, policing, government facilities and public spaces.

It also strengthens Synergy’s position in markets where cyber assurance and CAPSS certification are increasingly crucial requirements for procurement and supplier selection of physical security systems, helping buyers compare and choose with greater confidence.

CAPSS certification also secures Synergy’s inclusion in the NPSA Catalogue of Security Equipment (CSE), providing procurement teams from government departments and infrastructure operators sourcing cyber-assured solutions with the confidence that the platform meets nationally recognised cyber assurance standards.

David Aindow, Chief Strategy Officer at Synectics, said: “Security and surveillance platforms are part of an organisation’s critical operational infrastructure and customers rightly expect them to meet the highest standard of cyber resilience.

“CAPSS certification demonstrates that Synergy has been independently assessed against rigorous government-defined cyber security requirements, giving customers greater confidence in the platform’s ability to support secure operations in some of the world’s most demanding environments.”

Cyber resilience by design

Synergy ensures users see the information that matters to protect people, secure assets, and improve efficiencies. It has been engineered with cyber security embedded throughout, and key capabilities supporting secure deployment include:

Secure Check: a built-in framework that helps users configure systems in line with cyber security best practices, including password strength, encryption settings, and account permissions.

Role/permission-based access controls: to ensure that only authorised users can access specific data and system functions.

Encrypted video transmission and storage: to protect sensitive footage both in transit and at rest.

Device and network authentication: to prevent unauthorised devices from connecting to the system.

Audit logging and system health dashboards: to support real-time threat awareness and post-event forensics.

These features help customers reduce cyber risk, maintain regulatory compliance and ensure operational integrity in the face of evolving digital threats.

Strengthening procurement confidence

CAPSS is increasingly specified or strongly recommended within procurement frameworks, security policies, and national guidance – particularly for environments where security and surveillance systems protect critical services or national assets.

Aindow added: “Cyber resilience is now inseparable from physical security. Organisations increasingly expect security platforms to deliver operational performance and independently verified cyber resilience.

“Synergy’s CAPSS certification reinforces Synectics’ commitment to delivering on these requirements and further strengthens our position in markets where cyber assurance is becoming an increasingly important differentiator when selecting security and surveillance technology.”

For further information on Synergy’s CAPSS certification, visit the website.

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About Synectics

A leader in advanced security and surveillance solutions. Providing tailored solutions for industries where security and surveillance are critical to operations, including critical infrastructure, energy, public space, transport, and leisure and hospitality.

Website: https://synecticsglobal.com/

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