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Excellence Awards 2026 finalist

by Mark Rowe

Northamptonshire-based electronic security installer CVL Systems have two finalist places at The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence 2026, for its work and a publicity campaign. The NSI NACOSS Gold – approved UK installer is amon  39 finalists competing for the Industry Choice Best Security or Fire Company award .

CVL Director Simon Lackford said: “To be shortlisted alongside some of the world’s leading security manufacturers is a huge achievement. We’ve built our reputation on expertise, reliability and putting our clients first. This recognition belongs to our entire team, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Silent Guardians campaign

While the Industry Choice nomination recognises the company’s standing in the sector, its second shortlisting celebrates a fresh approach to marketing and a willingness to challenge convention. CVL is one of 11 finalists for Marketing Campaign of the Year by a Security or Fire Safety Provider, for its Silent Guardians campaign, developed with creative agency Altogether Now. Launched earlier this year, the campaign shifts the focus away from pro ducts and technology, instead highlighting the often unseen protection security provides in everyday life. The campaign has attracted strong engagement, the firm reports, and helped raise its profile.

Bayley McTaggart, Director of brand agency Altogether Now, said: “Most B2B brand films are flat, safe and predictable, but B2B is still people talking to people, so emotion should never be off the table. After rebranding CVL Systems in 2025, we had an opportunity to rewrite their story around one idea: great security go es unnoticed, yet keeps us safe every day. Our genuine partnership with CVL gave us the trust to take that creative risk, and seeing it recognised nationally is a fantastic result for both teams.”

And James Gant, Director of CVL Systems, added: “We wanted Silent Guardians to challenge the way people think about security. It’s not just about the technology, it’s about the protection and peace of mind it provides. Altogether Now brought that vision to life, and the response has been fantastic.”

The winners will be announced on Monday, November 30 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

Pictured: last year’s awards dinner in London’s West End.

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