The fraud prevention trade association Cifas is reporting a rise in criminals targeting the telecoms sector to carry out facility takeover fraud.

More than 374,000 cases were filed to Cifas’ National Fraud Database (NFD) in 2023. Cases of facility takeover fraud – where a criminal uses compromised personal data to hijack an account or product – increased by 13 per cent. This was put down mainly to a 59pc rise in filings from the telecoms sector, which now accounts for two in five of all facility takeover cases.

Previous data showed identity fraud was the favoured tactic for criminals when fraudulently obtaining mobile phones and products. However, while this type of fraud still accounts for most, 64pc of all cases recorded to the NFD, 2023’s figures suggest that criminals prefer to impersonate telecoms customers and abuse their personal data for their own nefarious purposes. Mobile users aged 61 and over were most at risk of being defrauded, accounting for nearly one in four (27pc) of all facility takeover cases last year.

Duncan McLellan, Senior Intelligence Analyst at Cifas, said: “The data shows how quickly criminals are prepared to adapt their methods to exploit innocent people. By impersonating network operators, often via carefully devised scripts, their aim is to build trust and collect personal information before using it fraudulently to reap ill-gotten gains.

“When reports suggest there are now more mobile phones in the world than people, the telecoms industry remains a lucrative market to exploit. That’s why sharing fraud data and intelligence remains critical if we’re to put a stop to organised crime and the wider impact it has on society.”

Hamish MacLeod, Chief Executive of Mobile UK, said: “Mobile UK calls on all mobile consumers to remain vigilant. Fraudsters are an ongoing problem faced by all UK phone networks, but we hope that by sharing tips and guidance it may help prevent mobile network consumers falling victim. Protecting customers from fraudulent mobile scams is and remains a top priority for all operators and they continue to invest in new measures to help monitor and protect them.”

Andy Mayo, Head of Fraud at Sky UK, added: “The nature and appeal of mobile devices means that fraudsters are constantly evolving tactics to get their hands on the latest handsets. We are regularly updating our defences to stop as much fraud as possible, but there are important steps that all consumers can take to help keep themselves protected too.”

Cifas offers seven ways mobile users can protect themselves from facility takeover:

Never divulge personal information or hand over any bank details.

Don’t feel rushed or pressured into a decision you might regret later.

If you do sense something isn’t right, hang up and call the company they claim to be from to check if it is a scam or not.

Check your credit file and bank account regularly.

Report any fraud to the police’s Action Fraud line, online or call: 0300 123 2040.

Read the latest official advice from the ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ campaign.

Protect your identity through Cifas’ Protective Registration service which costs £30 for two years’ cover.

As featured in the July edition of Professional Security Magazine, in May before the general election was announced Cifas CEO Mike Haley formally delivered a pledges document to 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), run by the City of London Police, reports that romance fraud continues to be one of the most common types of fraud; and cases received have been rising; although police add that it’s a heavily underreported crime.