MD for SKSC

SKSC (SmurfitKappa Security Concepts), a security printing and identity management company, has announced that Peter Thomas, pictured right, will become Managing Director, as of May 1. It follows the retirement of Tom O’Mahony, pictured left, after 33 years.

Peter initially joined the business in 1997 working as a Sales Manager before becoming General Manager of the Northern Ireland site between 2010 and 2015. He then left to go to the TALL Group of Companies which was recently acquired by Parseq UK. He returned to SKSC in 2023 as Managing Director designate.

Peter said: “The opportunity to lead this amazing team into the next stage is extremely exciting as we have a vital role to play. The world is in the midst of digital transformation, with countries at different stages, but all with increased vulnerabilities. Our solutions help secure borders, protect citizens, prevent fraud, generate revenue and for corporate clients can also strengthen brand integrity by mitigating loss across the supply chain while protecting revenue. I would like to thank Tom for everything he has done to ensure we are in great shape to face these future challenges.”

And Tom O’Mahony said: “I wish Peter and the team every success. I have enjoyed my time here, building a company with its roots in Ireland, where we honed our skills and expertise on award winning projects including the Irish Passport before bringing that experience to support organisations around the world. I have worked hard to make this a good place to work where we look after people and are part of the local community. I hope that is part of my legacy.”

About SKSC

A wholly owned Smurfit Kappa Group plc company, SKSC products include passports, identity cards, excise stamps, birth and education certificates; for governments and corporates.