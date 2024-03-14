AUCSO awards shortlist

Ahead of the 2024, 40th anniversary Easter conference of the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the campus security managers’ association has released the shortlist for its annual awards. Overall winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 10 at the AUCSO Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, at The Lutyens Crypt and Treasury at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

That ceremony will come towards the end of the AUCSO conference and AGM, at the University of Liverpool; host is Andrew Molloy, AUCSO member and Head of Campus Support Services at Liverpool. As featured in the March print edition of Professional Security Magazine, in an interview with AUCSO chair Ollie Curran, this year’s conference theme is ‘Unveiling the Added Value of Security Services’. Some 200 delegates are due to attend from Higher Education institutions in the UK and Ireland, Australia, South Africa, USA and Qatar as well as a contingent from the Continent.

The shortlist:

Security Officer of the Year:

Ross Brown, Edinburgh Napier University

Hylton Ennis, University of Birmingham

Tanya Forsyth, University of Strathclyde

Steve Scott, Coventry University

It’s for the security officer who has consistently performed to a high degree of excellence and professionalism, going above and beyond the usual expectations of their job role. They will also have displayed actions bringing credit to the campus security community, courage, and determination in dealing with an incident that has required them to perform outside the expectations and requirements of their job role.

Security Team of the Year:

B Shift, Edinburgh Napier University

Team 1, University of Birmingham

B Team, Swansea University

Campus Security Team 5, University of Glasgow

For the security team whose teamwork or involvement in an incident has required them to perform outside the requirements of their job role, displaying courage and determination in dealing with incidents and supporting the campus.

Security Manager of the Year:

Tanya Kalsi, University of Birmingham

Tracey McCarthy-Shaw, University of Brighton

Ryan Eldred, Wilfrid Laurier University, Ontario, Canada

For the security manager how has introduced innovations which have added value to their institution, participated in the wider security community, led to positive changes in reducing security risks and has consistently demonstrated leadership across the security team.

Initiative of the Year:

Off Campus Response, Nottingham Trent University

Team Initiative, Wilfrid Laurier

Incident Reporting System, Coventry University

Community Safety Team, University of Birmingham

Security and Community, University of Northampton

For the security team who has introduced an innovative initiative which has added value to the security operation and the institution.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, pictured, says: “We’re delighted to announce this year’s awards shortlist and it’s wonderful to see such a breadth of universities being shortlisted from across the UK and as far as Canada. As with previous years, the awards are hugely competitive with so many great submissions it’s always so difficult to select the shortlist.”

More in the May and June print editions of Professional Security Magazine.