New chief exec at TIS Group

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention (ITP) – Czech Rep/Slovakia / China
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Global Head of Security / North America
Global Head of Security / North America
Estimator-Physical Security Systems / UK - St Albans
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

New chief exec at TIS Group

by Mark Rowe
Andy Walls, pictured, is the new Chief Executive Officer at the fire safety and security installation company TIS Group. He’s succeeding CEO James Twigg. Sectors that TIS works in are mainly retirement living, health and social care, education, public sector, hospitality, transport and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The Nottinghamshire-based firm says that Andy joins with a track record of leading complex service organisations, most recently serving as CEO of Marlowe Environmental Services. He says: “TIS protects the people, places and spaces of some of the UK’s best-known businesses, organisations and institutions, including the Ministry of Defence, University of Leeds, Audley Villages, Notts County Council, Dnata, and West Midlands Combined Authority. The business has a strong foundation, a talented team, and a reputation for delivering smart, customer-centric solutions. My focus will be on building on this success – accelerating growth whilst continuing to partner with customers, providing innovative, sustainable solutions and delivering service excellence. I look forward to getting to know the business, the people, and our partners over the coming months.”
James Twigg has led the Group since 2013; he will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director. James said: “Andy is a values-led leader with a proven ability to scale businesses while keeping people and customers at the heart. The time is right for new leadership to take the business forward, and I’m excited to support Andy and the Board in the next chapter of the TIS journey.”
The firm says that with a growing customer base in sectors such as retirement living, defence, housing, education, and transport, it’s well-positioned to scale its operations.
Guy Other, Chairman of TIS Group, said: “Andy’s appointment signals our intent to build on TIS’s success with renewed momentum and clarity. His commercial acumen, operational discipline and people-first approach make him the right leader to take TIS into its next era. We are grateful to James for his outstanding leadership and are pleased he will remain part of the Group’s future.”
The transition is already under way, the firm adds. Visit https://tis.co.uk/tis-team/.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close