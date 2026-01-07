New chief exec at TIS Group

Andy Walls, pictured, is the new Chief Executive Officer at the fire safety and security installation company TIS Group . He’s succeeding CEO James Twigg. Sectors that TIS works in are mainly retirement living, health and social care, education, public sector, hospitality, transport and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Nottinghamshire-based firm says that Andy joins with a track record of leading complex service organisations, most recently serving as CEO of Marlowe Environmental Services. He says: “TIS protects the people, places and spaces of some of the UK’s best-known businesses, organisations and institutions, including the Ministry of Defence, University of Leeds, Audley Villages, Notts County Council, Dnata, and West Midlands Combined Authority. The business has a strong foundation, a talented team, and a reputation for delivering smart, customer-centric solutions. My focus will be on building on this success – accelerating growth whilst continuing to partner with customers, providing innovative, sustainable solutions and delivering service excellence. I look forward to getting to know the business, the people, and our partners over the coming months.”

James Twigg has led the Group since 2013; he will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director. James said: “Andy is a values-led leader with a proven ability to scale businesses while keeping people and customers at the heart. The time is right for new leadership to take the business forward, and I’m excited to support Andy and the Board in the next chapter of the TIS journey.”

The firm says that with a growing customer base in sectors such as retirement living, defence, housing, education, and transport, it’s well-positioned to scale its operations.

Guy Other, Chairman of TIS Group, said: “Andy’s appointment signals our intent to build on TIS’s success with renewed momentum and clarity. His commercial acumen, operational discipline and people-first approach make him the right leader to take TIS into its next era. We are grateful to James for his outstanding leadership and are pleased he will remain part of the Group’s future.”