Optimal Risk Group at CSyP dinner

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

October 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
September 2026
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Systems Service Engineer – London / London, UK
Sr. Systems Administrator – M&A (Chicago) / Chicago
Physical Security Sales / Texas
Field Line Manager – Canary Wharf / London
Technical Services Consultant / South London
ICTS Project Manager / Helsinki
Install Engineer / Warrington
Small Works / Commissioning Engineer / Warrington
Senior Fire and Security Service Engineer / London, UK
Security Engineer – North East – Integrated systems / Teeside
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Optimal Risk Group at CSyP dinner

by Mark Rowe

The consultancy Optimal Risk Group joined members of the security profession at the 15th anniversary of the CSyP (Chartered Security Professionals) annual dinner, on September 28, 2026. The venue was The Rembrandt Hotel in South Kensington, London. Optimal Risk welcomed potential CSyP members to join them at the table and celebrated two colleagues, Steve McGrath CSyP and Alan Cotter CSyP, who were admitted to the Register on the night.  

The annual dinner brought together CSyPs, industry figures and colleagues from across the sector for an evening recognising professional achievement, career milestones and the contribution of those helping to shape the security profession.  Pictured at the Optimal Risk Group table are left to right, Rick Mounfield, Bruce Braes and Mike O’Neill. Mike Rick Mounfield and Frank Cannon were all recognised for their Chartered Security Professional achievements. 

Group Managing Director Mike O’Neill marked 15 years as a Chartered Security Professional, having been among the first cohort to achieve the status. Rick Mounfield and Frank Cannon were recognised for ten years as Chartered Security Professionals, with both receiving their ten-Year CSyP pins. 

For Rick, the milestone reflects a decade of Chartered recognition built alongside extensive experience in strategic and operational security, leadership and complex security environments. 

For Frank, ten years as a Chartered Security Professional reflects a career shaped by extensive practical experience, curiosity and a continued focus on turning complex security challenges into practical solutions. 

For Optimal Risk Group, having three members of the team recognised at the same event made the evening particularly special. Mike’s 15-year achievement, alongside Rick and Frank’s 10-year milestones, reflects a combined depth of experience and continued contribution to the security profession. 

Beyond the individual recognition, it was a pleasure to celebrate these achievements alongside colleagues and fellow professionals, while also welcoming those who may be on their own journey towards Chartered status.  

Visit https://www.charteredsecurityprofessional.org/.

Close