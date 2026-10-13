Optimal Risk Group at CSyP dinner

The consultancy Optimal Risk Group joined members of the security profession at the 15th anniversary of the CSyP (Chartered Security Professionals) annual dinner, on September 28, 2026. The venue was The Rembrandt Hotel in South Kensington, London. Optimal Risk welcomed potential CSyP members to join them at the table and celebrated two colleagues, Steve McGrath CSyP and Alan Cotter CSyP, who were admitted to the Register on the night.

The annual dinner brought together CSyPs, industry figures and colleagues from across the sector for an evening recognising professional achievement, career milestones and the contribution of those helping to shape the security profession. Pictured at the Optimal Risk Group table are left to right, Rick Mounfield, Bruce Braes and Mike O’Neill. Mike Rick Mounfield and Frank Cannon were all recognised for their Chartered Security Professional achievements.

Group Managing Director Mike O’Neill marked 15 years as a Chartered Security Professional, having been among the first cohort to achieve the status. Rick Mounfield and Frank Cannon were recognised for ten years as Chartered Security Professionals, with both receiving their ten-Year CSyP pins.

For Rick, the milestone reflects a decade of Chartered recognition built alongside extensive experience in strategic and operational security, leadership and complex security environments.

For Frank, ten years as a Chartered Security Professional reflects a career shaped by extensive practical experience, curiosity and a continued focus on turning complex security challenges into practical solutions.

For Optimal Risk Group, having three members of the team recognised at the same event made the evening particularly special. Mike’s 15-year achievement, alongside Rick and Frank’s 10-year milestones, reflects a combined depth of experience and continued contribution to the security profession.

Beyond the individual recognition, it was a pleasure to celebrate these achievements alongside colleagues and fellow professionals, while also welcoming those who may be on their own journey towards Chartered status.

Visit https://www.charteredsecurityprofessional.org/.