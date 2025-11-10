CATEGORIES
November 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Commercial

S12 Chief of Staff

by Mark Rowe

The S12 Security Guarding Industry Leadership Group has appointed Paul Fullwood as its Chief of Staff.

As featured in the November 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine, the S12 is wasting no time, having been unveiled at the International Security Expo at London Olympia and meeting the Home Office security minister Dan Jarvis (pictured). The S12 has made an industry survey, set up of 15 workstreams, and opened registration for stakeholders to join working groups for tackling the sector's most pressing challenges.

Paul joins the S12 after a 37-year career in public service, spanning the HM Armed Forces, the UK Police, and most recently, the Security Industry Authority (SIA), where he served as Executive Director for Inspection and Enforcement. Paul will now coordinate the S12, providing strategic, operational, and administrative support to the Chair, Deputy, S12 members and key stakeholders. He will oversee the workstream activities, stakeholder engagement, and see to communication across government departments, regulators, and industry leaders.

S12 Chair Paul Evans, the CEO of guarding and services contractor Carlisle Support Services, said: "Paul's experience, integrity, and deep understanding of the UK's security landscape make him uniquely positioned to help drive forward the S12's ambitions. He is very well regarded and known across all areas of the industry, and this will be vital in ensuring the role achieves its required objectives." And S12 Deputy Chair Peter Harrison, the MD of guarding and stewarding firm FGH Security, said: "His leadership will ensure the group remains focused, transparent, and effective as we continue shaping the future of the industry together."

 

Background

Paul Fullwood served as Assistant Chief Constable (Specialist Policing Services) for the tri-party Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police forces, where he led major crime, counter terrorism, armed policing, public order, and emergency response functions. He was the National Policing Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for complex and sensitive crime investigations, advising senior law enforcement leaders and overseeing nationally significant cases. At the SIA, Paul headed national work including Operation Empower (going after labour exploitation) and Operation Benchmark (training malpractice) while advising the Home Office on regulatory and safeguarding policy, mandatory business licensing, and Martyn's Law.

 

About the S12

Visit www.securityleaders.co.uk.

