London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) recently hosted their first SME Business Awards. Some 300 guests on the day gathered to recognise London’s SME businesses. The consultancy B4 Secure won two awards.

The Threat Monitoring and Intelligence Services provider won a Silver in Service Excellence; and, the company’s founder and CEO, Julie Nel gained Bronze Award in the Business Woman of the Year category. The Service Excellence Award was for businesses that prioritise client relationships, continuously striving to exceed expectations through personalised and top-quality services. The Business Woman of the Year Award was to spotlight female leaders who have propelled their businesses forward through entrepreneurial drive and a commitment to making a positive impact within their industry.

Julie, pictured centre with staff, said: “I am grateful and immensely proud to receive this award alongside other inspiring leaders. I look forward to continuing to encourage more men and women to break boundaries and make a difference in their own industries.” And reflecting on B4 Secure’s win, Julie said “Our success stems from a client-centric approach. We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all strategy. Excellence for us means meticulously tailoring our services to address each client and organisation’s unique challenges and goals.”

More about the awards at the London Chamber website.

About B4 Secure

The firm specialises in threat monitoring and intelligence, supplying businesses and government departments with the information they need to identify and mitigate a range of risks. It helps to build organisational resilience and ensure business continuity. Services include: Threat Assessments and monitoring, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) investigations and research, due diligence, Investigation and Litigation Support, Incident and Event Support, Data Analysis, and Protective Intelligence Capability Building. Visit https://www.b4secure.co.uk/.