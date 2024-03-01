AUCSO 40th line-up for Liverpool

Here’s the line up of speakers for the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO). Their 40th Annual Conference, on the theme of ‘Unveiling the Added Value of Security Services’, will run at the University of Liverpool on Monday to Wednesday, April 8 to 10. Conference is open to all AUCSO members and will be hosted by Andrew Molloy, AUCSO member and Head of Campus Support Services at Liverpool.

AUCSO Chair Oliver Curran, pictured, said: “At this year’s conference we will explore the dynamic landscape of security services and embrace the opportunity to unveil not just the shield that our university and college security teams provide, but the intrinsic added value they bring.

“Security is not merely a safeguard; it is a catalyst for confidence and an embodiment of trust. Together, we will illuminate the often unseen contributions of security services, recognising their role in shaping a resilient and prosperous future for us all.”

See also the page of an interview with Oliver, who we visited at his institution at University College London (UCL), in the March print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

The conference will be opened by Professor Tim Jones, Liverpool Vice-Chancellor, and the keynote speech will be from Tim Collins, OBE on ‘Global Conflicts: Navigating the Impact on our Campuses’. Other sessions include:

From the Security Industry Authority (SIA), Heather Baily, QPM chair of the regulator and Paul Fullwood, Director for Inspections and Enforcement – on how recent changes within the SIA can add value to the Higher Education Security Sector.

Gus Hodson, Key Account Director, at the software firm Dataminr, which offers an AI platform for risk detection – How Campus Security Leaders can embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

Christine Clark, Mental Health, First Aid England and Richard Yates, who chairs AUCSO’s Mental Health SIG (special interest group) – Mental Health on Campus: Security First Responders or Only Responders?

Kenny MacLeod, Risk Management Resources Ltd – Dealing with campus protests and preparing Campus Security for the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023.

Dave Wilson, Regional Modern Slavery & Organised Immigration, Crime Coordinator, Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), West Midlands Police – Chinese Student vulnerability to organised crime influence.

Alan Cain, Head of Security and Emergency Management, University of Salford – Proactive Measures and Preparedness for Emerging Risks on Campuses.

Darren Chalmers, Stevens Group, COO & MD, EMEA/APAC at the safety and incident management software firm CriticalArc – Bridging the Gap between Cyber and Physical Security on Campus.

Daniel Frith, Sales Director, DTS Solutions – Enhancing Campus Security through Technology Integration.

Also planned are panel discussions:

– AUCSO’s Benchmarking launched recently with ISARR with Julie Barker and Adrian Dennehy, AUCSO and Nick Beale and Russ Huxtable, ISARR.

– Martyn’s Law – ‘what are we waiting for’ with Figen Murray, moderated by Nathan Emmerich.

– The Value of Transformation for Campus Security, Empowering Campus Security

– VAWG Challenges and Solutions.

New suppliers and AUSCO partners will be supporting the event with an exhibition of products and services. All delegates will be able to visit the exhibition in between workshops and talks. A Welcome Reception and Exhibitors Fayre opens it all on the Monday evening in the Conference Centre and a Networking Evening is planned for the Tuesday evening to be held at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club. At a Black Tie Gala Dinner on the Wednesday evening, the winners of the annual AUCSO Awards will be announced.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, said: “We are very much looking forward to our 40th Annual Conference, and we are committed to an excellent line up of thought provoking, topical speakers, and the opportunities for networking. There will also be some exciting additions to our 40th anniversary conference. We are looking forward to seeing corporate partners and our members from across the globe as we discuss the ‘value’ that our security services add to our campus communities on a day to day basis

“Last year we had a record attendance, and this year we are determined to beat that. If you would like to attend, do register as soon as possible as places are filling up quickly.”

For details and to register a place at the conference – visit: https://eu.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=200269783&