AUCSO conference for 2026

‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’ is the theme for the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) conference 2026, the membership body’s 42nd.

Registration is now open (for AUCSO member institutions only). The conference runs from Monday to Wednesday, April 13 at 15, hosted at the University of Exeter. The host is Dan Nicoll, Head of Security (Parking and Transport) Operations, at Exeter. Members can take advantage of the Early Bird Rate (until January 31) – visit https://aucso2026.org/registration/.

The conference will bring together university security managers, and sector partners from across the globe to explore best practice, and share expertise. The programme of speakers and workshops is being finalised and will be announced shortly. The 2025 conference at Warwick saw record attendance of more than 200 delegates from Australia, the USA, Europe and South Africa, alongside AUCSO members, invited guests, and leading industry exhibitors and partners.

Exhibition and sponsors

The conference will again feature an exhibition of products and services. Suppliers interested in exhibiting are encouraged to secure their place early, as space is limited. For more on becoming a Platinum or Gold Sponsor visit the AUCSO website.

Social Programme

The event will open on Monday evening with a welcome reception in The Sanctuary at the University of Exeter, as an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and meet suppliers and partners. On the Tuesday evening, delegates will attend a Networking Dinner at the university, accompanied by informal entertainment and games. The Black Tie Gala Dinner and AUCSO Awards Evening, on Wednesday night will be in the Great Hall at the university.

Julie Barker, Chief Operating Officer of AUCSO, pictured, said: “We are delighted to welcome members, visitors and valued supply partners to our 42nd Annual Conference. It’s a fantastic opportunity to reconnect, build new relationships and share insight across our community. This year’s theme, ‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’, will shape a carefully curated programme, which we look forward to unveiling soon. We encourage members to register early to secure their place at what promises to be a highly engaging and thought-provoking event.

“We are also inviting businesses and charities to exhibit, offering an excellent opportunity to showcase products and services to a focused audience of university and security professionals. A particular highlight will be the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, where we will recognise the outstanding achievements of security teams during 2025. It’s sure to be an inspiring evening of celebration, networking and recognition.

“Take advantage of our Early Bird Discount, available until January 31, and register now to ensure your place at what promises to be a thought-provoking and engaging event.”

Registration

The conference is open to AUCSO members only. For further details and to register your place at the Conference, and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, please visit: https://aucso2026.org/registration/.

The cost is £625 per person (£575 for Early Bird Registration) that includes:

Attendance at all Conference sessions

Refreshments and lunches

Attendance at all social events:

Monday 13 April: Welcome Reception, The Sanctuary, University of Exeter

Tuesday 14 April: University of Exeter

Wednesday 15 April: Gala Dinner & Awards Evening, the Great Hall, University of Exeter

Accommodation at the conference hotel (Check-in Monday 13 April | Check-out Thursday 16 April)

Registration closes: Friday, March 20. For further details and to register, visit: https://aucso2026.org/registration/.