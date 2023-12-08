NCSC warning on Russian targeting

A campaign of malicious cyber activity by Russian Intelligence Services is attempting to interfere in UK politics and democratic processes, the UK authorities have stated.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of the Government monitoring agency GCHQ – assesses that Star Blizzard, a group that has been identified using cyber operations to target high-profile individuals and entities, is almost certainly subordinate to Centre 18 of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The malicious activity has included:

– Targeting, including spear-phishing, of UK parliamentarians from multiple political parties, from at least 2015 to this year;

– compromise of UK-US trade documents that were leaked ahead of the December 2019 general election;

– The 2018 compromise of the Institute for Statecraft, a UK think-tank whose work included initiatives to defend democracy against disinformation, and the more recent hack of its founder Christopher Donnelly, whose account was compromised from December 2021; in both instances documents were subsequently leaked.

– Targeting of universities, journalists, public sector, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and other civil society groups.

The group has also selectively leaked information obtained through its operations and amplified the release in line with Russian confrontation goals, including to undermine trust in politics in the UK and likeminded states.

Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, said: “Defending our democratic processes is an absolute priority for the NCSC and we condemn any attempt which seeks to interfere or undermine our values. Russia’s use of cyber operations to further its attempts at political interference is wholly unacceptable and we are resolute in calling out this pattern of activity with our partners. Individuals and organisations which play an important role in our democracy must bolster their security and we urge them to follow the recommended steps in our guidance to help prevent compromises.”

More at the NCSC website. See also, the speech yesterday by Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister.

Comment

Adam Pilton, cybersecurity consultant at CyberSmart said that Russia has been targeting British politics should come as no surprise. “However, the official announcement of this is not as expected. This sets a clear marker that the UK will not tolerate this behaviour.

“The NCSC’s recent annual report highlighted the upcoming general election and the increased risk of cyber interference. As we would expect, the appropriate authorities will have countless measures in place to protect key figures within our democracy.

“What those measures are and what ongoing investigations are happening will likely be revealed, at least in part, over time. The government’s statement today though is an indication that they have confidence in the evidence they currently hold. The UK representatives will be working closely with international partners to develop and share intelligence, enhancing our defences against further attacks.

“This statement, however, is likely to be the first of many others in the lead-up to the elections in the UK and the US in 2024. Politicians, civil servants, journalists and NGOs are key players within our democracy and although the threat may seem distant to most of us, it is very real in the context of our democracy.

“The reporting of ‘the amplification of selective sensitive information’ should act as a warning to us all about the sources of information we view and what we choose to trust. In the run-up to the election, the spread of disinformation will likely dramatically increase and with this being the first UK (and US) election in which AI is in existence, we must be aware of this.

“Being aware of attacks like this and understanding this is happening, is the first step in being able to defend ourselves. One of the greatest threats to the UK democracy right now is ‘Fake News’ and we must ensure that everyone questions the accuracy of information they receive in all forms; written, audio and visual.

This can be achieved by taking actions such as:

– Checking the source – who is telling us this information?

-Cross-verifying the information with multiple trusted sources.

– Scrutinising the information and fact-checking it where we can. “