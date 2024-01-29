SIA grant for good causes fund

The UK’s private security industry regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) has announced the opening of its grant for good causes fund for 2023 to 2024. Registered charities and community interest companies (CICs) in the UK have until Sunday, February 18 at 11:59pm to apply. Those eligible must show how a grant will benefit the UK private security industry and/or support public safety.

Like the police, the SIA besides prosecuting wrong-doers under the Private Security Industry Act 2001 which can lead to a court conviction, can recover money from convicted offenders through proceeds of crime confiscation orders. The SIA then can distribute the money to good causes in the UK. Since 2019, the SIA has awarded nearly £180,000, including to Young Enterprise, The EY Foundation and The Prince’s Trust.

Ronnie Megaughin, Head of Compliance and Inspections at the SIA, said: “I encourage eligible registered charities and community interest companies in the UK to apply before the deadline. We believe that crime should not pay. It’s fitting that the illegally acquired money we recover through confiscation orders is used for good, to benefit the wider private security industry and help to protect the public.”

More about how to apply is on the gov.uk website: visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/learn-about-the-sia-grant-for-good-causes.

Background

The SIA has been a designated body under POCA (the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002) since 2015. The SIA receives a portion of the money it recovers through confiscation orders under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS). This money can only be used to fund its financial investigations, or distributed to good causes.