Greenland and global business risk

- Stress-test business continuity and resilience plans against geopolitical shock scenarios, including sudden alliance breakdowns, sanctions on major trading partners and extreme market volatility that could drive cost increases, supply disruption or insurance pressures.
- Identify and reduce single-point dependencies across supply chains, technology and logistics, particularly where reliance on high-risk geographies or partners could create operational compliance exposure under sanctions or trade restrictions.
- Build flexibility and decision-making speed into strategic planning, by defining escalation thresholds, alternative suppliers and financial responses in advance, enabling rapid adaptation as cascading risks emerge.
