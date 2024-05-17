Workplace safety and the imperative of background screening

The recent news confirming the legislation preventing sex offenders from changing their names to evade detection marks a significant step forward in enhancing public safety, writes Susie Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at Security Watchdog, pictured, which offers background and pre-employment screening services.

However, this development also underscores the critical need for stringent background checks in the recruitment process. While legal measures serve as deterrents for offenders altering their identities, it is imperative that employers remain vigilant in verifying the backgrounds of prospective employees.

The Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certification plays a pivotal role in workplace safety, offering crucial insights into individuals’ criminal records or histories of sexual offences, particularly relevant for roles involving vulnerable populations. Ensuring the legitimacy of these certifications is paramount to safeguarding workplace environments. However, the DBS certification is typically conducted at the time of employment and is not routinely rechecked thereafter. Therefore, it is imperative that DBS checks are carried out at least annually to ensure ongoing compliance and to mitigate the risk of any subsequent offences that may have occurred post-employment. This proactive approach to periodic DBS screening is essential for maintaining a safe and secure work environment for all employees and stakeholders.

While we tend to be sympathetic to the cause of ex-offenders being rehabilitated and reintegrated into the workforce, thorough vetting of their potential roles is essential. For example, placing a convicted sex offender in a role where it could be tempting for them to re-offend poses significant risks to workplace safety and the well-being of employees and customers.

Preventing offenders from changing their names on official documents without prior approval from the police is a vital step in maintaining accountability and preventing potential threats to public safety. However, it is equally crucial to address the root issue by preventing these offenders from gaining employment in roles that pose inherent risks.

I commend the Government’s commitment to enhancing safeguarding measures and acknowledge the efforts of campaigners like Labour MP Sarah Champion in advocating for these changes. However, it is essential to recognise that legislation alone cannot fully address the complexities of workplace safety. Employers must remain proactive in implementing robust background screening practices to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of their employees and customers.

I believe that while legal frameworks provide a foundation for addressing identity-related challenges, proactive measures such as thorough background screening are paramount for ensuring workplace and community safety. We must remain dedicated to promoting best practices in background screening and supporting organisations in upholding the highest standards of safety and security and help make the workplace a safer place for everyone.