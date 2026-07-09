A Stewarding Academy in London will be jointly funded (£600,000 each) by the Mayor of London and the Premier League. Delivered it will be the further education college, Capital City College. The pioneering Academy will provide training and create career pathways for stewards working at football clubs in London and those wanting to get into the industry.

The organisers state that the stewarding sector in London (as in other parts of the country) faces several challenges: high demand for stewarding (winter and summer – when the football season ends, grounds may host concerts) and a decline in available staff. With around 5,000 active stewards working across multiple live events, the sector faces a yearly need for about 1,500 new stewards. Hence th Academy that will get under way this summer.

An initial roll-out in London will create a local model for steward recruitment, training and career progression, in part mirroring the Mayor’s Skills Academies that have been rolled out across the capital, supporting more than 24,000 Londoners into work that pays at least the London Living Wage. The organisers say that the Academy has the potential to become a model for steward training and career development across football. Of the 20 Premier League teams, six are based in London: Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur (pictured, by Mark Rowe); a seventh, West Ham, was relegated to the second tier in the 2025-26 season. The aspiration is for this partnership to run across all of London’s professional clubs.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “Football is at the heart of life in London and, with fans across the capital gripped by the game, I am delighted to partner with the Premier League, the most-watched domestic football league in the world, to launch this ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind Stewarding Academy as we look to create good jobs and raise standards for thousands of Londoners working in the football sector. Our new Stewarding Academy and wider partnership will deliver on my commitment to support football clubs and create good jobs and opportunities in London.

“London is the sporting capital of the world and a global leader in major events and we are proud to work with the Premier League and our partners as we continue to build a better, fairer London for everyone.”

Premier League Chief Policy and Social Impact Officer, Clare Sumner, said: “There are more than 15 million visits to Premier League stadiums each season, and we work alongside partners and the police to deliver safe and inclusive match days across the country. Our partnership with the Mayor will further develop the fan experience as part of our nationwide work to elevate the stewarding profession.

“Through this partnership, we are providing new employment and training opportunities for thousands of people, contributing to the safe and welcoming environment provided at 380 matches each season.”

And Debbie Houghton, Group Principal Apprenticeships, Partnerships and Innovation at Capital City College, said: “We are proud to be delivering the Mayor and Premier League’s Stewarding Academy, and I am positive that this new cohort will play a vital role in creating safe, positive match day experiences. “Through our training courses, our students develop the skills and confidence to succeed as stewards at Premier League clubs across the country, and this year will be no different.

“From managing crowds to supporting football fans with ticket queries, directions and de-escalating situations, our stewards will be highly trained and ready for kick-off.”