New from Tavcom Training, the provider of technical security systems training, is a course in Fire Detection and Alarm System Design. It’s designed to develop fire and security industry people with the knowledge and skills necessary for the design and install of fire detection and alarm systems.

The firm reports that the demand for advanced fire safety continues to grow. The course combines theoretical principles with practical applications, to design systems for new systems, as well as changes to systems meeting the requirements of BS 5839-1 for non-domestic premises. Delivered in their training centre in mid-Hampshire over three days, the course will include lectures and workshops, guided by fire tutor and subject lead Steve Ball, co-writer of the course. The course includes:

System Designer Responsibilities

Considerations for interfacing with third party equipment

Certificating your design

Practical site design from plans

Agreeing variations from BS5839 part 1

British and European Standards

Fire Alarm System Categories

Fire alarm detector types and locations, manual call points

Andrew Saywell, Sales Manager at Tavcom Training, is pictured right, at the Security TWENTY 22 event at Heathrow. He says: “Our Fire Detection and Alarm System Design course reflects our commitment to providing high-quality education that meets a need within this sector of the industry. After discussion with our fire engineers who train with us, we decided to build on the current fire training portfolio with a course we feel meets an increasing market need and adds value to an engineer’s portfolio. We are confident that this program will equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in designing effective fire safety solutions and are proud to offer a strong range of Fire training programmes which complement.”

Priced at £775 (excluding VAT) the first course is due from March 25 to 27, at Bishop’s Waltham. Upon successful completion of the course learners will gain a Level 3 Tavcom Training Certificate. Visit www.tavcom.com/course/fire-detection-and-alarm-system-design, or call +44 (0) 1489 895099.