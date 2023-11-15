Free training for AUCSO members

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the UK-based body for security people working in higher and further education, has launched two interactive, free, online training courses for its members.

The modules, that have been specially developed and are being run with Incident Ready Consulting Ltd, are incident manager training and an introduction to business continuity. They will be available to AUCSO members via a secure portal from tomorrow.

The incident manager course is aimed at University ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ team members (those who would be doing tactical and strategic decision-making in a security or other incident), security or duty managers, control room operatives and security shift team leaders, as well as those who are aspiring to do these roles. The course provides professional development material to help bring confidence and competence to an area that is increasingly being relied upon.

The ‘introduction to business continuity’ is aimed at security and duty managers, control room operatives and security shift team leaders, as well as those who are aspiring to these roles. The course, which also provides professional development material, is scenario-based. That’s for participants to consider the resilience of control room operations and reflect on planning for the consequences of real incidents on campus.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, said: “We’re always looking at how we can add value and enhance our training offering for members, so they can continue to develop and upskill, and so we are delighted to be working with Incident Ready Consulting Ltd which is an expert in this area to deliver these online courses. Even better – we are making them completely free to members.

“The courses are aimed to help security teams be prepared to immediately respond to incidents and be absolutely clear on how to plan for the continuity of services after these incidents have occurred alongside any subsequent disruption.

“To enrol of these courses it couldn’t be easier for our members who just need to contact their Regional Chair, or email admin@aucso.org.

“It’s just the start of bigger things. We have some exciting developments in the pipeline to roll out across the AUCSO members in 2024.”

