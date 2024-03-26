Gateshead opening

Access Training has opened a new training facility in Gateshead. The training firm – based at Gateshead Skills Academy on Team Valley – has leased an additional property five minutes’ walk from their main site, to increase its capacity to deliver practical and theoretical training on the design and installation of fire, security and emergency systems (FESS).

The firm says that the centre will help meet demand in a sector where there is a shortage of fully qualified engineers. As for kit, the new place has the latest systems, including wireless, as well as some of the most widely installed older systems – to give apprentices in the region a range of skills.

The facility was officially opened by the Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Eileen McMaster, pictured centre with Valerie Green left, and Managing Director of Access Training David Armstrong, right. It will have the capacity to train 100 apprentices a year on the design, commissioning, installation, fault-finding and repairs of security and fire systems. Access has also added two experienced FESS engineers as trainers to deliver the apprenticeships.

David Armstrong said: “We are the only training provider offering FESS apprenticeships across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Cumberland and demand for this type of training has increased significantly over the last few years. We have listened to what FESS employers want and acted on it and we’re looking forward to supplying hundreds of highly-trained, competent engineers to the FESS sector thanks to the new training centre.”

