SfS on apprenticeships

February brought a renewed focus on apprenticeships across the country as another National Apprenticeship Week was rolled out by Skills for Life. Skills for Security (SfS) reports that it was proud to be a part of it, highlighting the benefits of Apprenticeships to both employers and young people alike. SfS report a busy 12 months raising awareness of the ‘Skills Gap’, showcasing the industry to new pools of talent via the National Apprenticeship Shows and championing the ‘best of the best’, through its status as organising partner of WorldSkills UK, with the 2024 National Qualifiers being held at The Security Event at the NEC at the end of April. Thanks to the support of its sponsors, there is lots more to come and the latest to join as an SfS sponsor is PureTech Security.

The partnership sees PureTech’s Viper and λ|Cortex Video Surveillance (offering a mobile app and video management software) being embedded into the SfS fire and security curriculum, with SfS also supporting at PureTech’s own Expo events later this year.

Charlie James, Training and Development Manager at PureTech Security said: ‘We are fully committed to helping address the sectors ongoing engineer shortage and I am looking forward to delivering face-to-face training at SfS’s Training Centres as part of this exciting partnership.’

James Gribben, pictured, Commercial Director at SfS added: ‘With Puretech’s solutions being incorporated into the SfS curriculum, it will give learners access to best-in-class technology, adding further value to their FESST Apprenticeship. We are delighted to be working with PureTech Security.’

Visit www.skills4security.com/sponsorship.