Postgraduate certificate for Martyn’s Law

Cardiff Metropolitan University has launched a qualification as a result of Martyn’s Law. A Postgraduate Certificate (PgCert) in Counter Terrorism Risk Management, delivered by Cardiff School of Management, begins in January 2027. That’s in response to the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act, commonly known as Martyn’s Law, which is due to come into force in spring 2027.

Background

Named in memory of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack in 2017, the legislation passed in April 2025 covers premises and events with a capacity of more than 200 (‘standard tier’) and requires more of those with a capacity of 800 and above (‘enhanced tier’) – hospitals, pubs and clubs, theatres and concert halls, places of worship and indeed universities. Hence Cardiff Met’s certificate, aimed at those working in event and venue management, private security, local authorities, hospitality and the wider public sector. Covered are terrorism threats, risk assessment methodologies and evidence-based mitigation strategies.

The course has on-campus teaching blocks, online learning and practical field visits, to enable the analysis of threat environments, terrorism risk assessments and development of counter terrorism risk management plans. Learners can apply their studies directly to their own workplace by developing a bespoke terrorism risk management plan.

Dr Dewi Jaimangal-Jones, Principal Lecturer in Events Management, is Programme Director for the PgCert in Counter Terrorism Risk Management. He said: “As organisations face increasing responsibilities for public safety and security, there is a growing need for professionals who can confidently navigate the complexities of terrorism risk management. This new programme has been designed to provide practical, applied learning that enables you to make informed decisions and strengthen resilience within your organisation.”

Adrian Dennehy, Head of Security and Emergency Planning at Cardiff Met, is a past regional chair of the university security manager association Aucso. He said: “The awful events of May 22, 2017, when 22 people were murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing, proved to be the catalyst for this much needed change to the legal landscape. The tireless campaign led by Figen Murray ensured that a devastating terrorist attack ended up making a positive future difference in protecting our communities.

“Martyn’s Law is a landmark piece of counter-terrorism legislation. Ignorance of the new law will not be an excuse and compliance will be vital for owners of public venues and organisers of public events. In addition to the obvious moral perspective, we now have a financial and legal incentive to ensure we protect our communities. This course offers an understanding of the constantly evolving terrorist threat landscape. Importantly it allows you to put that understanding into an effective terrorism risk assessment and the creation of a coherent and proportionate plan.”

Visit: https://www.cardiffmet.ac.uk/courses/postgraduate/pgc-counter-terrorism-risk-management/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: tribute area at Manchester Victoria station to the victims of the nearby Arena terror attack.