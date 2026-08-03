Highfield-Approved Centre

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Engineer. Bristol / Bristol
Security System Engineer (Service and Maintenance) / London, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Technical Account Manager / London, UK
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / London
Small Works & Service Manager / UK - Brighton & Hove
Project Manager / London
BDM / Midlands
Post a Job Ad
Training

Highfield-Approved Centre

by Mark Rowe

The guarding company Land Sheriffs has achieved Highfield-Approved Centre status after an assessment resulting in a Certificate of Registration.

Highfield is a UK exam awarding body, regulated by such bodies as Ofqual, CCEA and the Security Industry Authority (SIA). They specialise in compliance and work-based learning, with over 600 qualifications on offer. As a Highfield-Approved Centre, Land Sheriffs are now approved training providers, able to deliver industry-recognised training and examinations which lead to qualifications awarded by Highfield.

James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, pictured left, said: “As we work in high-risk environments, training, examinations and qualifications are extremely important to ensure our team are equipped with the essential, and sometimes life-saving, knowledge and skills they need to keep people, land, infrastructure and assets safe.”

To receive this certification, the Essex-based firm’s staff, training materials and examination processes were vetted, with their policies, including Quality Assurance, Privacy and Data Management, and their tutors and assessors, required to meet set standards.

James added: “Achieving Highfield-Approved Centre status reflects the significant investment we’ve made in our people, processes and training. Our successful assessment and resulting certification gives both our team and our clients additional confidence in the quality and consistency of our training and skills. Ensuring we are always aligned with industry standards is a top priority, so being a Highfield-Approved Centre means our team can carry out our security operations with the backing of credibility, relevance and high standards of learning.”

About the firm

Land Sheriffs deliver frontline security, including mobile patrols, manned guarding, welfare patrol teams and CCTV deployment and monitoring, for clients across a range of sectors – notably the railways. As reported in the August 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, Land Sheriffs have triple ISO accreditation – ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management; and are working towards ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management. The firm is a member of ACS Pacesetters, the group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/

Related News

Close