The guarding company Land Sheriffs has achieved Highfield-Approved Centre status after an assessment resulting in a Certificate of Registration.

Highfield is a UK exam awarding body, regulated by such bodies as Ofqual, CCEA and the Security Industry Authority (SIA). They specialise in compliance and work-based learning, with over 600 qualifications on offer. As a Highfield-Approved Centre, Land Sheriffs are now approved training providers, able to deliver industry-recognised training and examinations which lead to qualifications awarded by Highfield.

James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, pictured left, said: “As we work in high-risk environments, training, examinations and qualifications are extremely important to ensure our team are equipped with the essential, and sometimes life-saving, knowledge and skills they need to keep people, land, infrastructure and assets safe.”

To receive this certification, the Essex-based firm’s staff, training materials and examination processes were vetted, with their policies, including Quality Assurance, Privacy and Data Management, and their tutors and assessors, required to meet set standards.

James added: “Achieving Highfield-Approved Centre status reflects the significant investment we’ve made in our people, processes and training. Our successful assessment and resulting certification gives both our team and our clients additional confidence in the quality and consistency of our training and skills. Ensuring we are always aligned with industry standards is a top priority, so being a Highfield-Approved Centre means our team can carry out our security operations with the backing of credibility, relevance and high standards of learning.”

About the firm

Land Sheriffs deliver frontline security, including mobile patrols, manned guarding, welfare patrol teams and CCTV deployment and monitoring, for clients across a range of sectors – notably the railways. As reported in the August 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, Land Sheriffs have triple ISO accreditation – ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management; and are working towards ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management. The firm is a member of ACS Pacesetters, the group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/