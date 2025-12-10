CATEGORIES
December 2025

TOP STORIES
FEATURED VIDEOS
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Training

Spring dates for Martyn’s Law register, qualification

by Mark Rowe

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) has given spring dates for two of the necessary three parts of Martyn’s Law: a register of verified specialists and a Level 3, Ofqual-regulated qualification. Both, CT police stress, address recommendations made by the Manchester Arena Inquiry. The Ofqual-regulated ‘Competent Person in the Workplace’ qualification is being finalised and will formally launch in March 2026 at the Home Office’s invite-only Security and Policing event, at Farnborough.

Training centres can apply now to deliver the qualification when it becomes available. Visit the SFJ Awards website:  https://sfjawards.com/competent-person-in-the-workplace-certificate. Police will issue details about how to seek the qualification in early 2026.

 

Specialists Register

A national Counter Terrorism Security Specialists Register will debut in spring 2026, whereby businesses and organisations will be able to access a CTP-endorsed register of qualified specialists who provide protective security and organisational preparedness advice and support, necessary if premises seek consultants or outside advice for complying with Martyn’s Law.

The Register will be delivered via the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) – a specialist unit within CTP – and the National Protective Security Authority-sponsored Register of Security Engineers and Specialists. It will be administered by the Institution of Civil Engineers. Members of the Register are bound by a code of professional conduct. This will provide:

  • access to trusted, competent specialists
  • assurance that individuals meet recognised standards
  • confidence that members are bound by a professional code of conduct
  • a straightforward way to identify qualified counter terrorism protective security support.

 

Ofqual-regulated qualification

As for the ‘Competent Person in the Workplace’, CT police say this is aimed at security, health and safety, and operational people responsible for managing protective measures in their organisation. The exam awarding body will be SFJ Awards, which in its 20 years has worked mainly on training courses for prisons and the criminal justice system.

David Higham, Managing Director of SFJ Awards, says: “Against the backdrop of increasing terror threats, counter terrorism-specific protective security and preparedness are increasingly central to the operational resilience of organisations and employers.

“The Competent Person in the Workplace qualification will provide a structured, Ofqual-regulated pathway to building capabilities in this area, and we are proud to have been appointed as the designated awarding organisation for this qualification which is due to launch soon.

“Home Office and CTP’s direct involvement in designing the course and qualification means that it sets the standard for learning amongst professionals responsible for counter terror measures in their organisations. This will be the only Ofqual regulated CTP and NaCTSO endorsed qualification in the marketplace focused on protecting premises from terrorism.”

Jon Savell, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations, said: “Our aim is to empower organisations to make informed decisions about protective security and preparedness. We have listened carefully to industry feedback, which has been very clear: organisations want to be able to access professional and credible advice. These two initiatives respond directly to that. They offer proportionate, practical tools to help venues raise their standards and strengthen protective security, giving organisations the confidence and trusted support they need to protect the public.

“Our overarching goal is to keep the public safe from the threat of terrorism, and providing businesses and organisations with easy access to get the best advice will go a long way to achieving that goal.”

 

Background

Police repeat that training bodies and anyone marketing ‘Martyn’s Law compliance’ or ‘readiness’ courses or services are not government endorsed, and CT Police will not endorse or review any third party products. Police point out that the Home Office has not yet brought out the necessary statutory guidance, to detail how Martyn’s Law will come into force, and so no-one can claim compliance with Martyn’s Law, a legal duty under the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 to take measures to counter the threat of terrorism. Police say there is no link between taking the new qualification and joining the Register. They are two separate workstreams responding to the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

More in the January 2026 edition of Professional Security magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Manchester Victoria station next door to the Arena.

