Saudi deal

The security training company Stadium LLC has agreed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Excellence Company that will see it train thousands of Saudi nationals in event management and safety at a new academy in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement originated through a Department for Business and Trade mission visit to Saudi. The background is the country’s aim to host international sporting events as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, where the country aims to diversify its economy and reduce oil dependence.

Stadium LLC is a Qatar-based subsidiary of the UK’s security, safety and traffic management services firm Stadium, based in Coventry. The Saudi Excellence Company is part of the Al-Ramez International Group and provides services to Saudi Government and enterprises, led by Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleichi.

The partnership formed as a result of Stadium’s role in last year’s FIFA World Cup where it provided safety training to some 8,500 operatives in Qatar, towards formal qualifications including a Level 2 International Certificate in Spectator Safety, a Level 3 Certificate in Spectator Safety Supervision, as well as a Level 4 Diploma in Spectator Safety Management.

The firm’s involvement in Qatar began five years prior when it delivered bespoke training to 176 senior Qatari police officers in the UK, culminating in a major contract which saw Stadium-trained stewards operating at every World Cup game last year.

David McAtamney, owner and founder of Stadium, is pictured signing the MoU. He said: “This is a really exciting agreement which will help to play a key role in propelling sport and expanding industry in Saudi Arabia – a country which has a tremendous appetite for live events and is making significant waves in the world of sport.

“Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 35 million and over two-thirds of those are under the age of 35, and growing the security and events management industry in the country and creating jobs is key to unlocking its sporting potential. As a company, Stadium has been positioned as one of the UK’s leading event and training management specialists for some time now, with extensive knowledge and expertise in the facilitating of safe large-scale events, both on a national and international stage.

“We have been involved in delivering stewarding and training programmes to some of the biggest names in English football, ranging from Manchester United to Liverpool, and are proud to still be working with Burnley who are the very first English football club we won a contract with back in 2009. Our move into the Middle East began with the opening of our sister company Stadium LLC in Doha, Qatar, in 2020, and our plans to open a new training academy in Saudi Arabia is an exciting new chapter for us as we expand the business.

“Not only is this partnership with the Saudi Excellence Company a fantastic legacy for Stadium’s work at the World Cup in Qatar last year – which was widely hailed as one of the most successful and safety FIFA events ever held, and the third-highest attended FIFA World Cup in history – but it is also testament to the strength of the security and events management industry in Britain, which has been a world-leader for some time now.”

Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleichi, Chairman of The Saudi Excellence Company, said: “As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnesses an unprecedented expansion in supporting and hosting local and international sporting events, The Saudi Excellence Company intends to enhance security expertise in sports with our partner, Stadium LLC, in order to stay on top of this trend and develop a safe environment for such sporting events, as well as creating suitable and promising employment opportunities for young talent and retired security professionals.”