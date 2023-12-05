SSAIB Chief Executive

The Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB) has appointed Paul Phillips as its new Chief Executive. Paul, pictured, joined the inspectorate in 2017 as the Compliance Manager. His commitment and his contributions led to his appointment as General Manager in 2022, where he assumed responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the inspections body. Paul takes on the Chief Executive position after the retirement of Alex Carmichael.

With a background as an electronics engineer, Paul Phillips accrued industry experience while working with security equipment manufacturers from 1994 until his move to the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) in 2009. He gained an MSc in Security and Risk Management in 2006.

Paul’s involvement in the development of standards within the UK and Europe for electronic security systems since 2002 underscores his commitment to advancing industry benchmarks and ensuring adherence to best practices, the SSAIB adds.

The SSAIB’s Chairman Geoff Tate said: “We are delighted to appoint Paul as the new Chief Executive of SSAIB. His exceptional expertise, leadership, and dedication exhibited throughout his tenure make him the ideal candidate for this significant role. Paul’s appointment provides a solid foundation for the future growth and success of SSAIB.”