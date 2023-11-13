NSI Gold Category II audit

Corps Monitoring has been re-certified after an audit to the National Security Inspectorate’s Gold Category II. This Gold level NSI rating is the highest available in the UK for alarm monitoring services. This means Corps Monitoring can accept any alarming device, from homes to the Ministry of Defence and all in between – commercial, cash reserves, and safe deposits.

To pass the audit, a company must maintain British NSI standards while complying with the company’s own policies. The Corps centre outside Glasgow offers security services, including CCTV, lone worker monitoring, intruder, and fire alarm monitoring.

Due to the number of accreditations Corps Monitoring holds within NSI’s Gold II category, the notoriously thorough inspection takes place every six months, covering lone worker monitoring, CCTV monitoring, intruder, and fire alarm monitoring among others across multiple audit days. Since 2007, the firm reports that the Corps Monitoring ARC has consistently achieved the highest-level results through the NSI audit.

Corps Monitoring hold monthly management meetings in between the audits to ensure data logging and processes are adhered to, and suggested actions are reviewed alongside any specific notes from the previous audit.

Andrea Strong, Managing Director at Corps Monitoring said: “We’re extremely proud of our ongoing success with the NSI Gold Category II accreditation. We pride ourselves on our consistently high standards kept by the team at the Corps Monitoring ARC [alarm receiving centre]. Our performance and instant transparency give Corps’ clients constant peace of mind while also supporting the auditing process.

“The success of the Corps Monitoring ARC carries additional benefits for security installers working with Corps Monitoring for their own auditing processes and to be secure in the knowledge that they are receiving an industry leading service.”

About the Corps

The centre is a division of certified Social Enterprise, the Corps Of Commissionaires Management, based at Farringdon in central London. Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.