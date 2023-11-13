Portal in new joint venture

Portal Security has a new joint venture involving Adrian Moore, and David Ward. They join Michael Goldie, Group CEO of Portal Security and Declan Goldie, Group Director, pictured.

Based in Glasgow, Portal, an SIA-approved contractor, offers security to corporate clients. The company now is looking to the City of London and surrounds. David Ward is co-founder and former CEO of Ward Security, and founder of the City Secuity Council; Adrian Moore was Managing Director at guarding firm Allied Universal (Europe).

Michael Goldie said: “Leveraging the skills and experience of David and Adrian we will drive growth and innovation alongside a strong emphasis on customer service and employee well-being. Over the last few years, we have gradually grown our client footprint in England and within London. We are now looking to take this to the next level and enhance our presence and reputation by partnering with two leading security experts, who not only have outstanding experience in running multimillion-pound security businesses, but importantly know what it takes to deliver a best-in-class manned guarding service.”

David Ward will concentrate on client relationships and new business development while also overseeing the new venture’s people strategy. He said: “There is a clear gap in the market at the top level where very few companies are offering clients anything significantly different. Our differentiating factor will be our unwavering commitment to our employees and our clients. Driving higher levels of customer satisfaction by providing a motivated team that is 100 per cent focused on sustainable quality service delivery.

“Over the next few months, as we start to make an impact on the market our clients will be able to tangibly see how a strong workforce and experienced hands-on senior management team will be a game changer for how security is delivered and valued.”

Adrian Moore brings his experience from running one of the largest security companies in the UK; and will be directly responsible for the operational direction of Portal’s London division. He said: “I am proud to be joining Portal Security who have a strong people-oriented and progressive work culture that resonates strongly with my approach to championing frontline security officers. Being dedicated to providing exceptional security service while prioritising the well-being and professional growth of our employees is a keyway we will challenge how client service is delivered and valued in the city.”

Visit www.portalsecurity.com.