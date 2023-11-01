The distributor Norbain is offering Hikvision’s new Turbo 3K PoC Cameras with Smart Hybrid Light and ColorVu technologies on behalf of partner supplier Hikvision UK & Ireland.

Hikvision’s latest Turbo 3K PoC cameras with ColorVu raise your video surveillance night vision capability to the next level, the companies say. With the Smart Hybrid Light Cameras, even in total darkness users will still receive sharply focused HD images in colour or black and white.

The cameras feature a large aperture, adjustable lighting modes, and other refined technologies along with ColorVu, providing professional-quality colour images even in low-light. All of these combine to offer a more flexible and powerful security experience:

low-light imaging via F1.0 Super Aperture and advanced sensor ensure colour imaging in ultra-low light.

Smart hybrid light with three lighting modes offer colour, black and white, or motion-triggered colour imaging to suit virtually any requirement or setting.

Super confocal lens designed with precision at the micron level, allowing for master-level focus and long-lasting, high-definition images with F1.0 large aperture.

Models

These cameras come in several options – DS-2CE10KF3T-LE, DS-2CE12KF3T-LE or DS-2CE72KF3T-LE.

With three options of response when triggered – infra-red mode, white light mode or SMART mode (white light ON when people/vehicles enter field of view, then white light off, when there are no people/vehicles).

Visit https://www.hikvision.com/content/dam/hikvision/uk/marketing-portal/product-infographic/Turbo-with-Smart-Hybrid-Light-Technology.pdf.