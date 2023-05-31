Since it was set up in February 2000, Y3K has offered products in the CCTV and Telematics markets in the UK and USA. This journey reached a pinnacle in 2021 with the sale of its former Video Telematics division to Sensata Technologies Plc for $200m. Following this, Y3K’s founder Paul Singh returned to the UK from the USA in 2022 to lead the company once again. The Surrey and Northamptonshire based business has launched its new website, showing an expanded range of products and services.

Singh said”: “It’s truly fantastic to be back in the business on a daily basis, and the team and I have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to bring new products and services to the market.”

The Y3K website presents the company’s offerings, which cover CCTV, Smart Home systems, Intruder Alarms, Heating Control, Vehicle Security, Tracking, Telematics, and IoT software solutions. Singh added: “The security market and its related industries are undergoing transformative changes with the advent of AI and cloud services. The lines between these markets are blurring, and it is no longer sufficient for us to be a 2D supplier in this new 3D world. That’s why our future focus is on Asset Protection, not just Security. By combining this approach with our AI and IoT software solutions, we open up truly exciting opportunities for both our longstanding and new customers.”

Besides their in-house brands, IQ CCTV, XVISION, and SMART-I, Y3K offers Milesight and Dahua products, as a one-stop shop for resellers and installers. Visit: www.Y3K.com.