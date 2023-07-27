How online workspaces can protect data

You only have to read the news and there are daily reports of the latest company to be hit by a serious cyberattack. The impact can be devastating, not only in terms of the huge financial loss they may suffer, but also operationally and reputationally, says Wayne Pope, pictured, of Glasscubes.

It’s no surprise that there has been a proliferation of data breaches given the switch to remote and hybrid working during and since the Covid-19 pandemic. With increasingly more people using their own personal computers and devices to access their work and emails from home and on the move, they are leaving their data exposed to hackers, with 20% of businesses reporting a security breach due to a remote worker.

That’s why firms are more cautious than ever about protecting their personal data online, which is often highly confidential and sensitive, than ever before. But how can they do so effectively with employees working in multiple locations on a host of different devices?

In a normal office environment it’s easier to implement and stick to security and privacy controls. With a dedicated IT and cybersecurity function, they can closely monitor what is happening and easily access computers and systems if there’s a problem, or to upgrade software and security.

But outside of the office, in a far less well controlled setting, almost anything can go wrong. And it does. Workers often leave devices and applications open, from which hackers can easily infiltrate and steal their data.

Online workspace security

What companies need to do is set up a virtual centralised workplace where everyone can work together, and safely and securely share data. The best way to achieve this is through the use of an online workspace.

Online workspaces bring a range of key benefits. The most notable ones are eliminating silos, improving collaboration, keeping work organised, helping to track progress, increasing engagement and, of course, enabling remote work.

Yet, above all, the main advantage is security. Built into the workspace, they provide a layer of security features to protect against cyberattacks. Chief among them are: password protection, encryptions, multi-factor authentication, firewalls, and malware detection and prevention.

Security controls

Passwords have traditionally been one of the most effective security controls. But the criminals are increasingly finding ways around them, particularly if they are easy to guess. That’s why it’s vital to choose a strong password containing at least 12 letters that is unique to anything else, with a different password for each system or application that needs to be accessed.

The next step on from passwords is encryption. It’s becoming more widely adopted by companies as it is harder to circumvent. Basically, it uses an algorithm to convert important and confidential data into a secret code that only the authorised user can access and read.

Multi-factor authentication is also proving increasingly popular, given that the identification required is unique to the user, making it almost foolproof. It works by asking the user for two or more credentials to prove they are the right person, such as pin numbers, one-time passcodes or biometric fingerprinting.

Firewalls protect systems and data from unauthorised access, and prevent malicious and unwanted content from entering the online workspace. Malware detection and prevention stop malware infections by identifying, alerting and responding to the threat.

Key features

It goes without saying that most, if not, all of these security features should come as standard in an online workspace. But if firms are spending big bucks on a new workspace, they need to make sure that it does exactly what they want it to do and provides the required security level.

First off, businesses need to do their groundwork to see how each one compares. By looking on the website, they can find out all the key security aspects, such as complex passwords, automatic sign-out and multi-factor authentication.

They also need to check out customer reviews and ratings. Added to that, much can be gleaned from running an online search of the company to see if there are any positive or negative stories about them, as well as seeing the clients listed on their website.

Constant updates

Online security is a constant process. That’s why firms need to ensure that they have the most up-to-date and relevant protocols in place, and, where necessary, upgrade them.

But security systems are only as good as the people who use them. Thus, companies need to invest in staff training and education to make sure that they are adhering to best practice and are always on the lookout for potential threats and warning signs.

A cyberattack can happen in seconds, but the effects are felt for weeks, months or even years afterwards. That’s why businesses need to harness the full potential of secure online workspaces to protect their personal data.

About Wayne Pope

Founder and CTO of Glasscubes, which specialises in enabling companies to collaborate with people inside or outside their organisation, using a set of tools from client portals, online workspaces, intranets and information gathering. Glasscubes helps well over 50,000 users in more than 100 countries to maximise their workforce’s potential through an online secure system. Visit https://www.glasscubes.com/.