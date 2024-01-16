Chip Daniels, VP, Government Affairs at the platform SolarWinds, offers six skills to set veterans up for the cyber industry.

Nations are facing some of the greatest challenges ever. Amid rising geopolitical tensions and emerging conflicts, security communities continue to face one of the most sophisticated adversaries: hackers.

The increase in nation-state-backed hacking groups means our cyber opponents have more resources and technical prowess than ever before. Their attacks are more sophisticated and the impact has never been greater. They also do not discriminate in their attacks, sparing neither private companies nor government agencies. As CISA [the United States federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] has noted, we are living in a reality that requires collaboration between private and public organisations to meet this new breed of threats.

As the threats we face continue to grow, the industry does not have the cybersecurity workforce ready to meet the challenge. With a significant number of cybersecurity roles unfilled, members of the security industry and even US congress have warned of a lack of experts needed to protect digital technologies and national security.

Thankfully, there is a talented group ready and willing to meet the challenge in the veteran community. Through their unique skills, discipline, and unmatched experience, veterans are perfectly suited to help address the talent gap and growing cyber threats we face. Not only that, but veterans will find that IT and cybersecurity provide a second career as they transition out of their service.

Veterans leave service with a wide range of talents that have several applications outside of the military. This includes both what are often called “soft skills,” or those that are beneficial in a number of settings, as well as technical abilities well-suited for cybersecurity and IT. Below are some of the top skills that help veterans excel in IT and cybersecurity.

Adaptability: military service requires people to not just adapt to the ever-changing environments, but also make critical decisions on the fly. In IT, technology is constantly changing. The ability to adapt and learn quickly is a skill that makes veterans not only highly valuable in IT but also set up to excel, where both the technology and the situations are evolving rapidly.

Problem Solving: One of the greatest lessons the military imparts is the ability to problem solve. This is, far and away, one of the most crucial skills. Whether it’s finding new ways to approach a problem or devising a solution under high-stakes pressure. In IT, we often encounter technical problems that require creative critical thinking and are required to think on our feet as we approach new challenges.

Strong Work Ethic and Discipline: A strong work ethic and discipline are essential to creating and maintaining a high-functioning military. This is one of the core skills veterans leave with. It is also one of the most important aspects of succeeding in IT. Meeting deadlines, paying attention to detail, and working diligently are qualities that set veterans apart.

Technical Knowledge: In addition to these soft skills that help navigate the workplace, veterans also possess a number of technical skills that are incredibly valuable in IT. For one, it’s possible they may already have some of the core technical skills needed to succeed in IT. The military has a robust network of information technology, and it is possible to have experience during service working with technology, communications, and information security.

Security Clearances: Some veterans may have obtained security clearances. This makes them incredibly valuable to organisations dealing with sensitive information. Not only that, but a number of IT roles in government agencies or contractors often require security clearances. Arriving on day one with a clearance is a huge leg up.

Security-Minded: As discussed earlier, security is one of the most important issues we face in IT and the technology industry today. Veterans are focused on security and defense and understand the importance of building a secure system. As the industry increases the security principles used to manage software and services, including emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), we need a workforce that understands the importance of a strong security posture.

As the industry continues to incorporate more ‘Secure by Design’ principles, guiding how we approach security and cyber resiliency, we need a workforce that understands the importance of security and defense. To make this a reality, we need both the government and private companies to step up and create the right pathways for veterans to enter the workforce. This can include expanding incentives for careers in cybersecurity, or offering more hands-on workshops and training that can provide a way for applicants to learn and help companies fill their open positions.

As we face some of our greatest cyber adversaries yet, we need a skilled workforce to meet this challenge. Veterans are the ideal candidates to quickly close the cybersecurity skills gap and create the skilled industry needed to meet these threats.