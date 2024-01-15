AI-powered video for port terminal

Yalova Terminal is a roll-on roll-off (“ro-ro”) port, for carrying wheeled cargo. Its management was looking for a way to intelligently monitor activities at the port and search footage for investigations if needed. Because of the size of the port, an efficient way to store and deliver video footage back to the control room and server rooms was also sought.

Installer Arte Teknoloji and the manufacturer Hanwha Vision provided AI-enabled video surveillance. Fitted was 48 PNO-A9081R cameras, 17 XNO-C7083R cameras and seven XNP-6400RW cameras. With AI analytics carried out on the device, the cameras provide the on-site Yalova Ro-Ro Terminal security staff with alerts only to events that require their attention. The staff can focus on other responsibilities, while the cameras scan for relevant objects or possible incidents that require human input. Potential false alarms from video noise, waving trees, moving clouds and animals are ignored by the cameras.

In particular, the XNP-6400RW PTZ Plus pan, tilt and zoom camera (PTZ) is designed for perimeter protection. With AI-based object auto-tracking, operators can monitor the movement of objects while remaining hands-free to control other cameras. This analytics feature is supported by AI algorithms unique to Hanwha Vision. The camera captures evidence-grade images of objects up to a distance of 200 metres in all lighting, it’s claimed, with the help of adaptive IR (infra-red) which adjusts the angle of the camera’s IR LEDs to match the level of zoom.

The PNO-A9081R is a 4K bullet AI camera that can detect people, faces, vehicles, licence plates, plus their attributes. This allows operators to understand who, and what vehicles, are entering and exiting the site, particularly around the perimeter or rolling on and off ships docked at the port. They can respond to possible intrusion or unusual behaviour, reducing the risk of stock, equipment, or vehicle theft. Object classification based on attributes can also support forensic search for an investigation.

The cameras also detect loitering, audio such as shouting or screaming, tampering with the camera itself, and shock detection. The BestShot feature automatically chooses the best images of an object, helping with bandwidth and storage efficiency as well as delivering images to the control room.

Eyup Tetik, Corporate Sales Manager at ENTPA ELEKTRONİK A.Ş. says: “It was important to the Yılport Ro-Ro team that they had a robust video system that improved situational awareness and response times especially after the devastating earthquake in Kahramanmaraş. As a busy international Ro-Ro Port with millions of dollars of stock and equipment, having the best security, that’s intuitive to use and easy to install, was essential.”

About the port

As Turkey’s 63rd border gate, it began operations in 2017. It covers 80,000 square metres with a 500-trailer capacity and 16,000 square metres of storage, which includes an ADR warehouse for the storage of hazardous goods. It has on-site x-ray facilities, a laboratory for customs, offices, and break rooms for drivers. All of these facilities require continuous monitoring to protect staff, drivers, and the stock contained within the trailers.