BT adds that the company is blocking around four million attempted cyber-attacks every day and protecting more businesses than any other network. BT combines Sentinel, managed operations, threat intelligence and UK cyber in one service.
Jon James, CEO, BT Business, said: “AI is transforming the cyber threat landscape at unprecedented speed, and our customers need protection that stays one step ahead. By extending our partnership with Microsoft, we’re combining cutting-edge security technology with BT’s cyber expertise and threat intelligence to deliver stronger, more proactive protection. It’s the latest example of how we’re helping organisations build resilience and defend against the next generation of AI-powered threats.”
And Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK and Ireland, said: “AI is increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats. By combining Microsoft Sentinel with BT’s managed security expertise and UK cyber operations, we can help organisations simplify security, strengthen resilience and respond with greater confidence.”
Background
BT SOCaaS for Microsoft Sentinel is the latest in a series of intelligence-led, AI-powered cyber solutions BT provides; the firm points to the recent launch of new cyber tools and support designed the firm says to bring enterprise-grade security within reach of small businesses.