BT is launching Security Operations Centre-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) for Microsoft Sentinel. The firms describe it as a UK-managed service that combines Sentinel with BT’s security operations and threat intelligence. They add that the launch reflects a deepening strategic relationship between BT and Microsoft across AI, security and cloud services, and builds on BT’s experience as a managed security provider for Microsoft Sentinel.

BT adds that the company is blocking around four million attempted cyber-attacks every day and protecting more businesses than any other network. BT combines Sentinel, managed operations, threat intelligence and UK cyber in one service.

Jon James, CEO, BT Business, said: “AI is transforming the cyber threat landscape at unprecedented speed, and our customers need protection that stays one step ahead. By extending our partnership with Microsoft, we’re combining cutting-edge security technology with BT’s cyber expertise and threat intelligence to deliver stronger, more proactive protection. It’s the latest example of how we’re helping organisations build resilience and defend against the next generation of AI-powered threats.”

And Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK and Ireland, said: “AI is increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats. By combining Microsoft Sentinel with BT’s managed security expertise and UK cyber operations, we can help organisations simplify security, strengthen resilience and respond with greater confidence.”

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