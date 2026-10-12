Housing association installation

A case study from Hef Wonen, a Rotterdam-based housing association managing more than 30,000 rental homes, commercial properties, parking facilities and residential care complexes, about its modernised surveillance infrastructure. Hef Wonen partnered with the video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision and system integrator Alphatron Security. Hef Wonen realised that they needed to integrate their video surveillance into a single platform.

They turned to Alphatron, which had previously worked with Hanwha Vision on other sites. Hanwha Vision’s open WAVE video management system (VMS) integrated with the housing corporation’s systems to bring information sources into a single place. Hef Wonen could choose from cameras that aligned with needs and budget.

Across 200 residential sites, over 2,000 QNV-6082R and ANV-L6082R cameras have been installed. The QNV-6082R 2MP network dome camera provides 24/7 oversight with a 30m infrared viewable length. Hallway view allows operators to monitor narrow areas such as corridors or walkways. Motion detection alerts operators to movement so they can investigate further, and tampering and de-focus detection means the team can respond to any events that may prevent footage from being captured. Meanwhile the ANV-L6082R 2MP outdoor dome covers outdoor areas, including entrances and exits, storage areas, and bin stores. The ANV-L6082R is a IP66- and IK10-rated device to withstand harsh weather and detect tampering. It comes with WiseStream II support, which delivers video footage at a lower bandwidth, helping to reduce storage costs.

These cameras are supported by the Wisenet WAVE VMS, that supports AI-powered video analytics and multiple device integrations through its open SDK/API. Operators can run the WAVE VMS on desktop and mobile devices, allowing them to keep updated with events while on ground patrol or working remotely.

Visit https://hanwhavision.eu/.