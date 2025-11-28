Predictions for 2026

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, November 28, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Security Engineer / BL4, Farnworth, Borough of Bolton
Senior Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / DA6, Christchurch, Greater London
Security Service Engineer / TW3, Hounslow, Greater London
Security Service Engineer / EC1A, Farringdon, Greater London
Fire Alarm Engineer / EX1, Exeter, Devon
Fire Risk Assessor / WC1, Bloomsbury, Greater London
Fire And Security Engineer / BL8, Hawkshaw, Borough of Bury
CCTV Commissioning Engineer / England
PPM Manager / England
CCTV Installation Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

Predictions for 2026

by Mark Rowe

Chris Jacob, Field CISO at Securonix, offers some predictions in the field of cyber for 2026. First, that security becomes an ‘organisational muscle, not a department’.

 

In 2026, cybersecurity will shift from being seen as the security team’s responsibility to being part of how the entire company operates. Every business function will share ownership of risk. Finance, engineering, product, and marketing will all have clear roles in protecting customer trust.

Organisations that make security part of their daily rhythm will outperform those that treat it as a compliance exercise. The companies that succeed will integrate security into product design, procurement, and business planning. Over time, this will make security invisible to the customer but deeply ingrained in how the company works. The result will be a culture where secure behaviour is natural, not forced.

AI Will Force a Return to Fundamentals

The rise of AI will create both opportunity and risk. It will make detection faster and insights richer, but it will also amplify mistakes if the underlying data or processes are weak.

In 2026, security leaders will realise that AI performs best when the foundation is strong. Clear architecture, identity control, and process discipline will matter more than ever. Those who chase AI without addressing core hygiene will create noise instead of progress. The best programs will pair automation with context. AI will handle scale and speed, while human judgment will ensure that actions align with risk and business intent. The lesson will be simple: technology amplifies what already exists, so build it on solid ground.

The CISO Role Splits Into Strategic and Operational Tracks

The CISO role has become too broad for one person to handle alone. In 2026, more organisations will separate the strategic and operational sides of security leadership.

One track will focus on enterprise risk, governance, and alignment with the board. The other will manage day-to-day operations and technical execution. This structure will not dilute responsibility. It will strengthen it. By creating two complementary leadership paths, companies will reduce burnout and improve focus. The strategic CISO will influence business direction, while operational leaders will ensure resilience and execution. The role will evolve into a sustainable model for long-term leadership success.

Talent Strategy Will Prioritise Learning Over Hiring

The skills gap will continue, but the solution will not come from competing for the same small pool of talent. In 2026, leading CISOs will shift from hiring experience to developing potential. Curiosity, problem-solving, and collaboration will matter more than the length of a resume. Teams will build internal training paths, mentorship programs, and rotation opportunities that grow technical skill over time. This approach will build loyalty and resilience. It will also expand diversity within the field. The organisations that invest in learning will gain people who understand the mission and stay to see it through.

Security Culture Will Be Measured Like Uptime

Boards will start asking about culture metrics with the same seriousness they ask about incident metrics. They will want to know how teams are managing stress, maintaining trust, and reducing burnout. Organisations that track these areas will discover a direct link between cultural health and operational performance. A team that feels supported responds faster, communicates better, and makes fewer mistakes. In 2026, security culture will become measurable. Regular feedback, psychological safety, and fair workloads will become indicators of maturity. The companies that invest in these areas will build teams that can sustain high performance without collapsing under pressure.

Transparency Will Define Trust Between Vendors and Customers

As regulation tightens and AI systems take on more responsibility, customers will become more sceptical of vendor claims. In 2026, trust will come from transparency, not marketing.
Security leaders will ask to see how AI models are trained, how data is handled, and how detections are verified. Vendors that can show their work will earn confidence and loyalty. The market will reward those who are open about their strengths and limits. Over time, transparency will become a competitive advantage. Customers will align with partners who demonstrate integrity through clarity and evidence.

Automation Will Redefine What Hands-On Means

By end of 2026, automation will reshape how analysts and engineers spend their time. Repetitive response actions will become machine-driven, freeing people to focus on judgment, strategy, and collaboration. Technical strength will no longer be defined by manual execution. It will be measured by the ability to design, guide, and validate automated systems. The best teams will understand how to work alongside technology rather than compete with it. This will also change how leaders measure success. Speed will remain important, but accuracy, context, and confidence will become the true indicators of a mature security operation.

Related News

  • Cyber

    Risks in media operations

    by Mark Rowe

    Until recently, the media’s role in the cybersecurity narrative has largely been that of an observer. Journalists report the breaches, cover the…

  • Cyber

    Securing identity in OT and IoT

    by Mark Rowe

    As industries embrace unprecedented levels of digital connectivity, the integration of Operational Technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close