Predictions for 2026

Chris Jacob, Field CISO at Securonix, offers some predictions in the field of cyber for 2026. First, that security becomes an ‘organisational muscle, not a department’.

In 2026, cybersecurity will shift from being seen as the security team’s responsibility to being part of how the entire company operates. Every business function will share ownership of risk. Finance, engineering, product, and marketing will all have clear roles in protecting customer trust.

Organisations that make security part of their daily rhythm will outperform those that treat it as a compliance exercise. The companies that succeed will integrate security into product design, procurement, and business planning. Over time, this will make security invisible to the customer but deeply ingrained in how the company works. The result will be a culture where secure behaviour is natural, not forced.

AI Will Force a Return to Fundamentals

The rise of AI will create both opportunity and risk. It will make detection faster and insights richer, but it will also amplify mistakes if the underlying data or processes are weak.

In 2026, security leaders will realise that AI performs best when the foundation is strong. Clear architecture, identity control, and process discipline will matter more than ever. Those who chase AI without addressing core hygiene will create noise instead of progress. The best programs will pair automation with context. AI will handle scale and speed, while human judgment will ensure that actions align with risk and business intent. The lesson will be simple: technology amplifies what already exists, so build it on solid ground.

The CISO Role Splits Into Strategic and Operational Tracks

The CISO role has become too broad for one person to handle alone. In 2026, more organisations will separate the strategic and operational sides of security leadership.

One track will focus on enterprise risk, governance, and alignment with the board. The other will manage day-to-day operations and technical execution. This structure will not dilute responsibility. It will strengthen it. By creating two complementary leadership paths, companies will reduce burnout and improve focus. The strategic CISO will influence business direction, while operational leaders will ensure resilience and execution. The role will evolve into a sustainable model for long-term leadership success.

Talent Strategy Will Prioritise Learning Over Hiring

The skills gap will continue, but the solution will not come from competing for the same small pool of talent. In 2026, leading CISOs will shift from hiring experience to developing potential. Curiosity, problem-solving, and collaboration will matter more than the length of a resume. Teams will build internal training paths, mentorship programs, and rotation opportunities that grow technical skill over time. This approach will build loyalty and resilience. It will also expand diversity within the field. The organisations that invest in learning will gain people who understand the mission and stay to see it through.

Security Culture Will Be Measured Like Uptime

Boards will start asking about culture metrics with the same seriousness they ask about incident metrics. They will want to know how teams are managing stress, maintaining trust, and reducing burnout. Organisations that track these areas will discover a direct link between cultural health and operational performance. A team that feels supported responds faster, communicates better, and makes fewer mistakes. In 2026, security culture will become measurable. Regular feedback, psychological safety, and fair workloads will become indicators of maturity. The companies that invest in these areas will build teams that can sustain high performance without collapsing under pressure.

Transparency Will Define Trust Between Vendors and Customers

As regulation tightens and AI systems take on more responsibility, customers will become more sceptical of vendor claims. In 2026, trust will come from transparency, not marketing.

Security leaders will ask to see how AI models are trained, how data is handled, and how detections are verified. Vendors that can show their work will earn confidence and loyalty. The market will reward those who are open about their strengths and limits. Over time, transparency will become a competitive advantage. Customers will align with partners who demonstrate integrity through clarity and evidence.

Automation Will Redefine What Hands-On Means

By end of 2026, automation will reshape how analysts and engineers spend their time. Repetitive response actions will become machine-driven, freeing people to focus on judgment, strategy, and collaboration. Technical strength will no longer be defined by manual execution. It will be measured by the ability to design, guide, and validate automated systems. The best teams will understand how to work alongside technology rather than compete with it. This will also change how leaders measure success. Speed will remain important, but accuracy, context, and confidence will become the true indicators of a mature security operation.