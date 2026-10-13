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October 2026

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Careers website

by Mark Rowe

The facilities management (FM) company Vertas Group, which employs more than 5,000 across the UK, has launched a new careers website. The Group provides services spanning catering, cleaning, security, passenger transport, grounds maintenance, and professional support functions.

The new website, built around the message ‘Find Your Fit’, brings these opportunities together in one place, helping prospective candidates explore the different roles and career pathways available across the organisation. Whether someone is entering the workplace for the first time, considering a career change, or looking to progress, the platform provides a clearer picture of the opportunities available and what working at Vertas Group could look like.

Alongside the latest job opportunities, the website offers an insight into life at the firm, showcasing colleague experiences, employee benefits and opportunities for learning and development. It also highlights apprenticeships and work experience, helping people explore routes into employment and build skills for their careers. A focus is sharing the stories of those working across the Group, to show the variety of career journeys.

‘Build a career’

Kate Innes, Group Chief People Officer at Vertas Group, said: “With more than 5,000 colleagues working across such a wide range of services, there are many ways to build a career with Vertas Group. We want to make those opportunities more visible and help people see that, whatever their background, experience or ambitions, there could be a role that suits them. Our new careers website is an important part of that. It’s not just about finding a vacancy; it’s about discovering our people, understanding the work we do and seeing where a career with Vertas Group could take you.”

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