British Library contract

The guarding contractor STM Group (UK) Ltd was awarded a contract to provide security services for the British Library’s St Pancras site in central London, that began on July 1.

The British Library is the UK’s national library, one of the six legal deposit libraries in the UK and Ireland, and hence housing one of the largest global collections of printed and digital material. With a catalogue of over 170 million items, the Library’s London and Boston Spa, Yorkshire sites hold newspapers (including Professional Security Magazine) and maps to sound recordings, patents, academic journals, as well as a copy of every UK domain website and blog.

The STM team assigned to the contract consists of a significant number of dedicated personnel, requiring a diverse range of skill sets, including expertise in safeguarding cultural institutions. The on-site team will undertake a range of duties, including perimeter security, access control, patrolling and response, event support, and visitor management.

The contract is for an initial three years, with the option for extensions.

The STM Group Chairman Perry Simpson, pictured right, said: “Being chosen as the security service provider for the British Library, a notable cultural institution both in the UK and internationally, is a remarkable endorsement of the underlying confidence our clients have in STM’s capability to deliver high profile security services in sophisticated and sensitive environments.”

Photo courtesy of STM Group; pictured at St Pancras (with the railway terminus in the background) left is Arevika Stepanian, Director of Customer Experience at STM Group; and centre Riyaz Somani, Head of Security at the British Library.

About STM Group

The London-based guarding firm is a member of ACS Pacesetters, a group of guarding companies that are members of the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme and in the top 15 per cent of all SIA ACS companies in the UK. Visit https://www.acspacesetters.co.uk/members/stm-group-uk-limited. In February the company was been awarded the Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative at the 2023 Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs) in London.