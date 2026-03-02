Accolade for events team

Among the winners at the recent 2026 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), FRG Events, the specialist events division of First Response Group (FRG), has named Outstanding Event Security Team, marking the company’s third consecutive year of recognition.

Pictured is the winning team at the awards ceremony, a dinner at the Royal Lancaster London; pictured left is the evening’s compere, the comedian Jo Caulfield.

In the 12 months leading up to the award submission, FRG Events delivered more than 100,000 deployment hours, supporting high-profile sporting fixtures, large-scale concerts, cultural and heritage events, immersive experiences and other significant occasions. Operating in complex and often high-risk settings, the team has protected international athletes, secured sensitive back-of-house and field-of-play areas, managed VIP visits and overseen protestor acts. The team’s specialist capabilities include locker room and field-of-play protection, trophy escort operations, closed bowl rehearsals, broadcast and media security, and crowd management across mixed-use public and private spaces. The division is led by Alex Philiotis, Stadia and Events Director, recipient of the 2025 OSPA for Outstanding Contract Security Director.

Ryan Powell, FRG Group Managing Director, said: “Major events require meticulous planning and disciplined execution. Our teams operate in highly visible and sensitive environments where public safety and client confidence are paramount.

“This award recognises the professionalism, capability and consistency of our people. Their work enables events of national significance to take place safely and successfully. On behalf of the business, I want to thank every member of the team who makes this possible day in, day out.”

About the OSPAs

The Outstanding Security Performance Awards also run in the Republic of Ireland and worldwide, as far as New Zealand, regarded as a benchmark for excellence within the security sector. For the night’s winners in full visit https://uk.theospas.com/.

About FRG

Set up in 2007, First Response Group (FRG) offers security and facilities services with head office in Leeds and eight UK regional offices. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. FRG Events operates within First Response Group, an NSI Gold accredited firm. Visit www.firstresponsegroup.com.