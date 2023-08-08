Halo at racecourse

We featured the guarding company Venture Security starting work at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire in the April print edition of Professional Security Magazine; and British software provider Halo Solutions’ crowd safety, incident, and threat management platform Halo (v5) numerous times in recent editions, as used at events and venues such as Edgbaston cricket ground, Eurovision in Liverpool and London Excel exhibition centre.

After a competitive tender process, Venture officially started on the racecourse in April, when the guard firm also debuted the Halo platform. The tech has since been used at several events including the recent Tom Jones concert held at the course, which attracted its largest attendance since covid-19 with a 19,000-capacity crowd. Venture has also used the technology for the Summer Solstice event at Stonehenge (Professional Security featured Venture’s work at the ancient monument in our March 2022 edition) and numerous other festivals and community events.

Newbury like other racecourses also hosts large-scale music acts, after-parties and community events, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors over a year. Halo helps Venture to track and log incidents, streamlining communications and helping maintain site security and safety.

Duncan Robertson, Head of Events at Venture Security, says: “At Venture, we are committed to continually raising the bar for our customers and the Halo (v5) platform has enabled us to take our award-winning services to another level, by providing instant logged communications, enabling faster command and control of our site-based operations.

“It’s a pleasure to be managing security for such a high profile sporting venue as Newbury Racecourse and to have further enhanced our operations with the Halo technology. We look forward to a busy and successful season ahead.”

About Halo

The platform provides real-time updates and critical information. Halo (v5) links together security assets, site teams and controllers within one system for control of an event and venue, such as a festival, stadiums, arena, conferences and marathon.

Charlie Archer, Partnerships & Insights Manager, Halo Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be working with Venture Security’s team to deliver the Halo (v5) technology across their security operations. Halo’s unique technology will help digitize operational security processes at Newbury and provide for even greater scope of additional services in crowd safety and security. We look forward to working with Venture to rollout our award-winning technology, supporting the team to help enhance the safety and security of their client events.”

About Venture Security

Based in Andover, Hampshire, it offers commercial, residential and event security services and is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-ranking Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractors. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.

Photo courtesy of Venture at Newbury; centre, Venture’s guarding ops manager Darren Winter.