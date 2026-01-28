CATEGORIES
Guarding

People director

by Mark Rowe

Venture Security has appointed former police chief superintendent David Boyle as People Director. David is pictured left, with Venture founder and MD Paul Howe. David brings more than 30 years of policing and national emergency services leadership experience.

As People Director, David will lead the security contractor’s people strategy, overseeing recruitment, learning and development, supervision, and retention. Alongside his internal responsibilities, David will also advise customers on a range of security and policing related matters, drawing on his frontline and strategic experience. David’s policing career includes leadership roles within Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services. He oversaw specialist capabilities including armed policing, public order and public safety, roads policing, dog units, and civil contingencies. He has also led local policing in Bedfordshire.

Most recently, David served as Head of the National JESIP Team, where he played a part in multi-agency collaboration across the UK’s emergency responders.

David Boyle said: “Over the past 30 years, I have gained extensive experience working within policing, and I am pleased to now bring these insights to frontline security. The skills I have developed are highly transferable to an industry dedicated to protecting the public and keeping people safe.“I have known the Venture team for some time now and have always respected the company’s values-driven culture and unwavering commitment to raising standards across the industry. I look forward to supporting the company with its ambitions to expand, keeping a strong emphasis on training, development and wellbeing of its people.”

And Paul Howe, Managing Director of Venture Security said: “We are delighted to welcome David to the team. His depth of experience, passion for developing people, and national level perspective will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our leadership capability, improve retention, and scale the business with confidence.”

About the firm

Founded in 2006, Venture Security is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest scoring Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractors. Based in Andover, it’s operating across central southern England, including Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, and Surrey. The company employs more than 200 staff and protects more than 400 sites, including Stonehenge, The Roman Baths (as each featured in Professional Security Magazine), and Newbury and Salisbury racecourses. One of Venture’s most recent contract wins is Gloucester Rugby. Paul Howe was recently elected to the S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group, which meets with the Home Office Security Minister Dan Jarvis, Home Office and SIA officials to work on raising industry standards. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.

