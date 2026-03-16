Security firm looks to double

A north west-based guarding firm is looking to double annual turnover after winning contracts and expanding its range of services. Alan Townley, pictured, set up Aztek Security Services in 2024 and achieved revenues of almost £250,000 in the company’s first year to August 2025. Turnover for the 12 months to August 2026 is forecast to reach £500,000.

Aztek, which has its head office at the Prinny Mill Business Centre in Haslingden, Rossendale, provides manned guarding, canine units, mobile patrols, event security and gatehouse staffing, besides front-of-house security and concierge services. The firm also designs, installs, maintains and monitors CCTV systems for commercial and residential customers.

This year, the company has introduced facilities management services, including cleaning, site fencing and cabin hire, to services. The company undertakes short-term assignments and permanent placements at locations such as construction sites, hospitality venues, industrial and warehousing complexes, sports fixtures, corporate and private events, private homes, apartment blocks and residential neighbourhoods.

Client wins in the financial year include Evri and DHL, the Royal Nawaab restaurant at the Stockport Pyramid, and Oldham-based Booth Hill Demolition. The firm has also gained contracts to provide domestic security for Premier League footballers and other high net worth people. Its 20-plus security staff include former Greater Manchester Police officers who served in elite units, such as firearms and the Tactical Aid Unit.

Alan Townley, who set up Aztek after a decade working in the security industry, said the company plans to recruit more staff over the next 12 months. He said: “We have expanded our range of services, our client base and our geographical reach, delivering events in cities such as Leeds, Derby and Newcastle and driving growth ahead of our initial forecasts. Our strong reputation has played a part in this expansion, along with recommendations from existing clients.

“We are continuing to invest in the business and plan to recruit further security personnel and business development specialists over the coming year. Our focus is on building long-term relationships with clients and maintaining the high standards that have helped us grow so quickly. Former police officers bring huge benefits to the business and our clients. They are always smart in appearance, have the expertise to know how to deal with situations under pressure, and their attendance and reliability are exemplary.”

The company was recognised at the 2025 Grafters Awards in Manchester, where the company won ‘best newcomer’ and was commended in the category for best specialist supplier to the construction industry.