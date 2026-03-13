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CCTV

Public Safety Lead

by Mark Rowe

An AI redaction, privacy and intelligence platform has appointed Leanne Moorhouse, pictured, as Public Safety Lead. She brings operational policing experience and is an authority on body-worn video (BWV) governance, policy, and deployment. Most recently, she served as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Body-Worn Video Subject Matter Expert, where she led the UK’s national BWV strategy and authored the country’s governing guidance on police use of body-worn video.

At Pimloc, the company says Moorhouse will help shape how the company’s privacy-first video technology is applied in real-world policing and public safety. Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc, said: “Public safety agencies are under growing pressure to unlock the value of video while meeting rising expectations around privacy, accountability, and public trust. Leanne brings unmatched operational experience, having shaped national policy and worked directly with officers, leaders, and government stakeholders. Her experience ensures that our technology continues to reflect the real-world realities of policing – both in the UK and as we support agencies globally, including across the US.”

As NPCC BWV lead, Moorhouse played a role in identifying the operational burden created by manual redaction processes and became an advocate for scalable, privacy-by-design approaches that protect evidential integrity while reducing strain on officers and investigators. She also represented UK policing internationally, sharing best practices on governance, transparency, and responsible video use.

She said: “Having spent much of my career working at the intersection of frontline policing, national governance, and public accountability, I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to get privacy right. Video is essential to modern policing, but its value depends on how responsibly it is handled. Pimloc’s approach aligns with the operational realities I’ve lived – enabling agencies to share and analyze video while protecting the public, officers, and the integrity of the justice process. I’m excited to help extend that approach globally, particularly as agencies in the U.S. and beyond face many of the same challenges.”

About Pimloc

Secure Redact is a proprietary AI platform developed by Pimloc’s in-house AI and systems engineering teams, built the developers say for multi-modal data – including CCTV, Body-Worn and dash cameras. Delivered through SaaS and APIs – and through platform ecosystem partners. Visit www.secureredact.ai.

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