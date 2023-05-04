After the internal promotion of Adrian White to become Chief Operating Officer, the contract company Carlisle Support Services has appointed a new Managing Director in the South to lead the company’s security and events division, Simon Pratt.

He’s joined Carlisle having spent the first part of his career in the international luxury hotel market, culminating in the opening of The Grand Hyatt Dubai. In 2012 he joined Portico Corporate Reception Management as Managing Director where he organically grew the business in the Corporate and Residential Services market across London and then the wider UK. In 2018, he joined Ballymore as Managing Director of Ballymore Asset Management, which provides urban resort services: at Royal Wharf, London City Island, Good Luck Hope, Embassy Gardens and Wardian.

Simon, pictured, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have joined the Carlisle Senior Management Team. I will be working closely with our teams to consistently deliver a “best-in-class” service experience, through our fantastic people. I will ensure I lead by example using my knowledge, expertise, drive & passion to empower our people in every way possible to be the absolute best they can be.”

Chief Executive Officer at Carlisle Support Services, Paul Evans said: “On behalf of the board and myself, we wish Simon all the best for the role ahead, whilst also wishing to place on record our thanks to Adrian White, who was previously in this role and has now been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Carlisle Support Services.”