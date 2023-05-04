Road AI video analytics

Hanwha Vision has launched the TNO-7180RLP ANPR camera. The product comes with 3MP Global Shutter to detect number plates on vehicles moving at up to 200km/h (125 mph) across two lanes of traffic.

The camera features the manufacturer’s newly launched ROAD AI solution which uses AI video analytics to identify the type, make, model, and colour of detected vehicles, across 70 automotive brands, 600 models, and ten colours. It comes with global shutter, for accuracy and clarity of captured number plate images and a high frame rate of up to 60fps. Footage can be accessed through the company’s own Wisenet WAVE and Wisenet SSM, and other video management software including Milestone Systems and Genetec.

Given that criminals may swap the licence number plates on vehicles to avoid ANPR identifying them as stolen, police can use the make, model and colour search criteria to cross-reference against reports of stolen vehicles. The camera can identify number plates and vehicle make/models from regions across Europe and the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, South Africa, and Russia.

With the TNO-7180RLP, operators gain besides insights into road usage, as planners can take any trends into account when considering widening of roads or the creation of new bus and cycle lanes. The pre-installed Road AI solution’s dashboard provides an overview of key statistics such as the number and type of vehicles, such as cars, buses and trucks, identified per day or week in pie chart and other display formats. Through Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet WAVE, operators can also search for partial number plates captured by the camera.

To get the best view of number plates, the TNO-7180RLP camera web viewer can provide suggestions to operators on camera set-up including the optimum vertical, roll, and horizontal angle. It also comes with adaptive infra-red lighting (IR) with three separate IR illuminators (short/wide, medium/mid and long/tele). It illuminates up to 50 metres with a motorised varifocal lens and up to 18x optical zoom.

Alongside highway and road monitoring, the camera can also be used to control vehicle access and parking restrictions, thanks to its white-list and black-list feature. This can automatically approve pre-authorised vehicles to enter a space and, when used with a third-party software, can direct those vehicles to VIP parking, for example; or it can also be used to flag unauthorised vehicles for operators to follow up.

An onboard LPR (licence plate recognition) Setup Tool helps installers position and angle the camera for number plate capture. By entering the camera height and distance from the centre of the road an installer can obtain the correct vertical, horizontal and roll angles to use. A Road AI Setup Wizard tool – part of the Road AI application – gives insight into the optimum plate capture area.

The TNO-7180RLP is IP66/IP6K9K, IK10+ and NEMA 4X rated, resisting water, dust and vandal-proof. The camera can be used with PoE++ and an HPoE option is available. A 12VDC power supply is another option for greater resilience against unexpected power fluctuations and flexibility in installation.

